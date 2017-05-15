Bengals sign five picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The Bengals got the ball rolling on signing draft picks last week when they agreed to deals with wide receiver John Ross and linebacker Carl Lawson and they kept going on Monday with five more agreements.

The team announced that they have signed fourth-round defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow, fifth-round kicker Jake Elliott, sixth-round linebacker Jordan Evans, sixth-round cornerback Brandon Wilson and seventh-round tight end Mason Schreck.

Glasgow should compete for a role as a run stopper while Evans did well in pass coverage while at Oklahoma. Wilson was the only addition to the secondary in this year’s draft while Elliott will provide competition for incumbent kicker Randy Bullock.

The Bengals have four picks left to sign to wrap up their 11-player draft class.