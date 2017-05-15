Beth Mowins, Rex Ryan to call Week 1 Monday Night game on ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2017, 5:16 AM EDT

ESPN is set to assign play-by-play broadcaster Beth Mowins and the newly hired Rex Ryan to call the late game of its Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week One.

The pairing hasn’t been officially announced, but Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated reports that that’s ESPN’s plan. Mowins and Ryan have worked together once before, calling Florida State’s spring game.

Mowins has many years of experience calling college football and has also served as the Raiders’ preseason broadcaster. She will be the first woman to do play-by-play on an NFL regular-season game since Gayle Sierens worked for NBC in 1987. Ryan joined ESPN this year, after he was fired as the head coach of the Bills.

The Chargers will meet the Broncos in the late Monday Night Football game on September 11.