Bill Belichick says a smaller staff is a better staff

With 15 assistants, the Patriots have one of the smallest coaching staffs in the league. And Bill Belichick says that’s the way he likes it.
Belichick said on Paul Rabil’s podcast that running a staff with only people he knows he can count on to do whatever he throws their way is the best way to stay on top of everything.
“My philosophy, really, is that less is more, so I’d rather have fewer people doing more work than more people doing a little more work,” Belichick said, via ESPN. “As long as everybody is busy, as long as everybody feels productive, they feel good about what they’re doing and they feel like they’re contributing; I think when people have lag time and kind of not enough to do, that leads to getting distracted and complaining or being less productive. So even though you have more people, sometimes less work gets done.”
Belichick also wants to make sure he doesn’t have his assistants giving players conflicting instructions.
“From a ‘getting everybody on the same page’ standpoint, which is critical, the fewer people you have to manage, the easier it is to get everybody on the same page,” Belichick said. “So if you’re talking to 10 people, it’s hard to get all 10 people doing the same thing or doing the right thing. Now you make that number 20, instead of 10, it’s even more difficult. If you have five people supervising another 15 people, now you have another layer there where you’re not dealing directly with everybody, and now you’re somewhat dependent on other people to relay the message the way you want it done and to monitor it that way. Certainly, there’s a degree of that, but as much of that I can eliminate, I think works better for me.”
Smaller coaching staffs have worked very well for Belichick, and yet most coaches have gone in the other direction, with coaching staffs consistently growing. All three other AFC East teams, for instance, have more than 20 assistant coaches. Belichick has a smaller staff and a more effective staff.
Dang, this finally explains the Ravens struggles..
There’ll be a rule next year that ensures a coach can have no fewer than 25 assistant coaches.
Less is more is always the best philosophy, in all facets of life. Honestly.
Seahawks have one of if not the largest coaching staffs in the league and they’ve done well. There isn’t any one right organizational setup.
Every guy with a small staff thinks its better than bigger staffs. They make up for it with effort and hard work……
Very smart manager.
C’mon bill, don’t give away any secrets to the 31 lesser teams.
Can’t argue with genius.
Roger Goodell’s staff is so small…
that Roger is unable have anyone find the 10 minutes necessary to type a press release containing the PSI information which was collected during the 2015 NFL season.
Belichick may have a greater impact on American business than he’s had on the NFL.
He likes a smaller staff he can trust. So they won’t go spilling all the beans of there cheating ways. You don’t want a lot of coaches you can’t control knowing secrets like that. Just plant this recording device, just take air out of this football, just record this teams signals and Or practice. Have to have people you can trust if there is something shady going on.
BB is a legendary control freak. Of course he doesnt want more.
Same with our government.
Smart enough to understand his message will change if it has to pass through too many people. Anyone that has ever played the telephone game can appreciate.
dickshotdogs says:
May 15, 2017 8:11 PM
====================
Of course less is only more if the less is comprised of higher quality. Belichick is a realist. He knows what he is about when it comes to managing expectations, which is the key to handling a staff regardless of it’s disparate aspects. Everyone has to earn their spurs with him. David Halberstam’s great book on Belichick really shows what a constant teacher he is in spite of being a harsh taskmaster both with his team and his coaching staff.
Ahead of the curve on all aspects of coaching. He was raised to be a coach and has become arguably the best.
Copy cat league but few copy this philosophy….Owners should take note, Kraft saves a bundle due to his very prudent HC…Continued success!!
Do not brag of a small staff
That’s what she said…
I wonder if Linda Cougar concurs.
It’s not the size of the staff that counts, it’s how you use your staff
As long as you have Tom Brady, you’re the smartest guy out there. Remember when Mike Shanahan had John Elway? We thought he was the smartest guy out there. When Jimmy Johnson had Troy Aikman, and Bill Walsh had Joe Montana, they were the smartest too. Belichick was a smart guy before he had Brady, we just weren’t smart enough to pay attention to him.
I bet Tom Brady has an even smaller staff.
Yeah, that 1 Super Bowl title stands as the standard of excellence.
Let me just say it once and for all so all the fence-straddling haters won’t need to bother…..Belichick would be nothing without his system QB Brady.
tonebones says:
May 15, 2017 8:39 PM
Belichick was a smart guy before he had Brady, we just weren’t smart enough to pay attention to him.
______________________
Speak for yourself, there were a legion of Giants fans that wanted him as HC after Parcells but George Young found Belichick to bloodless for his taste.