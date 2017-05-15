Bills hire Brian Gaine as V.P. of player personnel

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

After the Bills fired Doug Whaley as their General Manager, they interviewed Brian Gaine for the job.

Gaine didn’t get the job, which went to Brandon Beane, but the interview with the team appears to have gone well. The Bills announced on Monday that Gaine will join the front office as the vice president of player personnel. Gaine was the director of player personnel with the Texans before taking the new job in Buffalo.

“It’s generally a pretty lateral move, but Brian was excited about building this and starting this,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “I think partnering with me and [assistant G.M. Joe Schoen] was attractive. I know Brian and who he is to the core and trust that he’s going to be a big time asset.”

Gaine and Schoen worked together when both men were part of the Dolphins staff and Gaine has also worked for the Jets, so the Bills are his third stop in the AFC East.