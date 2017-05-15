Bills sign two players, cut two others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

Rookie minicamps give teams a chance to size up their draft picks and undrafted free agent signings as well as put tryout players through their paces to see if they might prove to be worth a longer look.

The Bills found two such players during their minicamp. The team announced Monday that they have signed linebackers Anthony Harrell and Abner Logan.

Harrell, whose father James spent eight years in the NFL, finished his college career at Florida after graduating from Georgia Tech. Logan transferred from Maryland to Albany and had 96 tackles in his final collegiate season.

The Bills also announced that they have waived linebacker Junior Sylvestre and safety Jeremy Tyler to keep their roster at 90 players.