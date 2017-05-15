Browns sign a pair of defensive backs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT

The Browns lost a rookie defensive back to injury during their rookie minicamp when fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffered a fractured patella.

Wilson needs surgery to repair the injury and will miss a significant amount of time while he recovers. A couple of other rookies will help the Browns make up for his absence.

The team announced a pair of undrafted free agent signings on Monday and both players are defensive backs who tried out for the team during the minicamp. Donte Carey, a 23-game starter at Grand Valley State, and Najee Murray, who saw action in 27 games while at Kent State.

The Browns waived offensive lineman Josh Boutte to keep the roster at the offseason maximum of 90 players.