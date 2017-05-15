 Skip to content

Cardinals sign a tryout wide receiver

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT
The Cardinals found a guy they liked during last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals signed wide receiver Larry Clark after his tryout invitation.

Coach Bruce Arians singled him out after the first day of practices Friday, so he seems to have made a good impression.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Clark played at Division II Colorado State-Pueblo last year, after transferring from San Diego State. He played in just five games there, but caught four touchdowns for the ThunderWolves (which I mention because it’s an awesome nickname and frankly because there isn’t that much info about this guy out there).

Of course, the Cardinals are one of the deepest teams in the league at his position, but that does not diminish the feat of a ThunderWolf being on an NFL roster.

2 Responses to “Cardinals sign a tryout wide receiver”
  1. lildeucedeuce says: May 15, 2017 12:59 PM

    ThunderWolves. Pretty badass.

  2. codiablo says: May 15, 2017 1:22 PM

    ThunderCats (Wolves) roll!

