Chargers release Orlando Franklin

After spending a couple of draft picks on interior offensive linemen, the Chargers have decided to let a much more pricy veteran at the position go.

Per a league source, the Chargers have released guard Orlando Franklin. The move comes 17 days after they acquired guards Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeny in rounds two and three, respectively — and in the immediate aftermath of the Chargers getting a look at both players in rookie minicamp.

Franklin, after four years in Denver, signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2015. He was due to make $6 million this year in L.A.

Of that total, $3.5 million is fully guaranteed. Given the offset obligation, the Chargers will get credit up to that amount based on what he receives elsewhere.

Franklin started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2016. Though he’s hitting the open market more than two months into the new league year, he likely will draw interest from multiple teams.