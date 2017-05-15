Chargers release Orlando Franklin

After spending a couple of draft picks on interior offensive linemen, the Chargers have decided to let a much more pricy veteran at the position go.
Per a league source, the Chargers have released guard Orlando Franklin. The move comes 17 days after they acquired guards Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeny in rounds two and three, respectively — and in the immediate aftermath of the Chargers getting a look at both players in rookie minicamp.
Franklin, after four years in Denver, signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2015. He was due to make $6 million this year in L.A.
Of that total, $3.5 million is fully guaranteed. Given the offset obligation, the Chargers will get credit up to that amount based on what he receives elsewhere.
Franklin started all 16 games for the Chargers in 2016. Though he’s hitting the open market more than two months into the new league year, he likely will draw interest from multiple teams.
NICE! Trim the FAT!
VIKINGS on line 1
I’ve sometimes thought about how much that would suck to be an older, well paid player watching the draft and seeing your team draft a young buck at your position. Much less two, in consecutive rounds. No matter how good you are, the gravy train always ends at some point.
He was upset that Elway didn’t even make him an offer when he became a FA and ultimately signed with the Chargers. But Franklin is an above average lineman who can immediately start at Right Tackle. If Elway doesn’t bring him in for a visit it will be the first thing I’ve disagreed with that Elway’s done. We still need all the help we can get on the OL.
Attention: Seahawks…….
Orlando had sixteen games of getting run over by the defense!
Repeated concussions, starting in Denver, will also keep his market down. I expect teams like Seahawks will try for bargain price, and likely, he will shop for the ring potential as he knows its almost over.
The Packers should sign him.
He’s slow and gets tossed around way too easily for a man his size. Granted he was never healthy in SD it seemed.
Have you ever thought about how sweet it would be to be 29 years old with the option to get paid $3,500,000 to sit at home?