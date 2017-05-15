Colts sign five tryout players after rookie minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

The Colts’ offseason machinations may have left one member of the team feeling like they have the best defense in the AFC, but they aren’t done making changes to their roster.

The team announced 10 roster moves on Monday as they brought in five new players after watching them try out during their rookie minicamp. Five others were dispatched to keep the roster at 90 players.

The new arrivals include a pair of players who will be vying for a spot on that defense. They signed cornerback Dante Blackmon and safety Tyson Graham, both of whom are undrafted rookies. According to the Colts, Blackmon is the first player from Kennesaw State to sign with an NFL team.

Guard Blake Muir, who closed last season on the Falcons’ practice squad, also signed with the Colts. Wide receiver Al-Damion Riles and tackle Andrew Wylie round out the new additions.

The Colts parted ways with 2016 seventh-round offensive lineman Austin Blythe and cornerback Frankie Williams along with recent undrafted additions wide receiver Jerome Lane, cornerback Chris Lyles and guard Chris Muller.