Colts sign gigantic fourth-rounder Zach Banner

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
The Colts signed a big contract Monday, at least one for a big player.

The team announced that fourth-rounder Zach Banner had signed his rookie deal.

Banner, a tackle from Southern Cal, is listed at 6-foot-9, 360 pounds. But he said at rookie minicamp he was “down” to 349. (Eddie Lacy nods approvingly.) He was a four-year starter for the Trojans and played both tackle spots.

He’s the fourth of their eight draft picks to sign, leaving safety Malik Hooker, outside linebacker Tarell Basham, running back Marlon Mack, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

6 Responses to “Colts sign gigantic fourth-rounder Zach Banner”
  1. siriusred67 says: May 15, 2017 1:32 PM

    “Banner, a tackle from Southern Cal, is listed at 6-foot-9, 360 pounds…. He was a four-year starter for the Trojans and played both tackle spots.”

    At the same time? He’s certainly big enough.

  2. factschecker says: May 15, 2017 1:50 PM

    Your name is John Coffey? John Coffey: Yessir, Boss. Like the drink, only not spelled the same.

    That’s a big man.

  3. sterling7 says: May 15, 2017 2:05 PM

    I am a huge college football fan and I’ve seen this guy play a lot-he’s slow unfortunately, at best he’ll make the taxi squad. Good luck and I do mean that sincerely not sarcastically.

  4. bigfaketdsinmyface says: May 15, 2017 2:23 PM

    The Colts got another banner?!?

  5. walk929501 says: May 15, 2017 2:31 PM

    Is it just me, or does 360 not sound that heavy for 6′-9″ football player?

  6. bobthebillsfan says: May 15, 2017 2:34 PM

    He certainly has an appropriate last name for a player on the Colts.

