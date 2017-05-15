Colts sign gigantic fourth-rounder Zach Banner

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The Colts signed a big contract Monday, at least one for a big player.

The team announced that fourth-rounder Zach Banner had signed his rookie deal.

Banner, a tackle from Southern Cal, is listed at 6-foot-9, 360 pounds. But he said at rookie minicamp he was “down” to 349. (Eddie Lacy nods approvingly.) He was a four-year starter for the Trojans and played both tackle spots.

He’s the fourth of their eight draft picks to sign, leaving safety Malik Hooker, outside linebacker Tarell Basham, running back Marlon Mack, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.