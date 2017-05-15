Cowboys’ Jourdan Lewis faced previous domestic violence accusation

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

The Cowboys took cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third round of this year’s draft even though he has a July trial date on a domestic violence charge. And it turns out that wasn’t the only time he was accused of domestic violence while he was at Michigan.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the same girlfriend who is accusing Lewis in this case also called 911 on May 5, 2015 and said the two had a physical altercation.

In that incident, the girlfriend told police Lewis “pushed her backward with both hands,” into closet doors, hard enough that she knocked the doors off their tracks. She also said Lewis grabbed her, pulled her and caused her to fall on her knee. And she said that when she called 911, Lewis hit her hand twice to try to stop her from calling.

Police asked the girlfriend if she wanted an order of protection against Lewis and she declined. Prosecutors decided not to press charges against him.

Lewis has said he is “completely innocent” and the Cowboys have said they think he is a man of good character. The NFL’s personal-conduct policy does not apply to actions before a player is in the league.