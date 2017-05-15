Eddie Lacy has to hit the scales today, for big money

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Not only has Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy been sufficiently fat-shamed, now he gets to be fat-shamed on a regular schedule.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Lacy’s first scheduled weigh-in with the Seahawks is today, and he stands to make $55,000 if he weighs 255 pounds or less.

This is the first in a series of seven weight clauses in Lacy’s contract, and he can make more money by hitting prescribed targets in June, and then August through the end of the regular season (July’s a cheat month!).

While it’s borderline ridiculous, Lacy also created this problem by failing to keep himself the size the Packers wanted him throughout his career. This led to bouts of extreme workouts in the past, and he’s reportedly gotten even bigger than before signing in Seattle.

Fortunately he gets to taper, as he needs to be 250 in June and then 245 from August. It doesn’t seem like an unreasonable goal for an athlete, and this may be self-inflicted, but that doesn’t make it any less voyeuristic.