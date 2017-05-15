Eddie Lacy has to hit the scales today, for big money

Not only has Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy been sufficiently fat-shamed, now he gets to be fat-shamed on a regular schedule.
According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Lacy’s first scheduled weigh-in with the Seahawks is today, and he stands to make $55,000 if he weighs 255 pounds or less.
This is the first in a series of seven weight clauses in Lacy’s contract, and he can make more money by hitting prescribed targets in June, and then August through the end of the regular season (July’s a cheat month!).
While it’s borderline ridiculous, Lacy also created this problem by failing to keep himself the size the Packers wanted him throughout his career. This led to bouts of extreme workouts in the past, and he’s reportedly gotten even bigger than before signing in Seattle.
Fortunately he gets to taper, as he needs to be 250 in June and then 245 from August. It doesn’t seem like an unreasonable goal for an athlete, and this may be self-inflicted, but that doesn’t make it any less voyeuristic.
UPDATE 12:55 p.m. ET: He did it, everybody. According to a tweet from his agent, Lacy tipped the scales at a svelte 253 today to cash in.
Here’s hoping he doesn’t stop off for dim sum on the way in.
Word out of Seattle is he is working with a nutritionist and team (workout) trainer.
what’s (borderline) ridiculous about this? he plays a sport, and the higher powers want him to be in proper playing shape.
He was 230 when drafted, and pretty productive. Sounds like a bit of mixed info. Carroll said he wanted him “big”. Gotta be careful setting those expecatations
I am a Packer fan, and when Seattle signed Lacy I told my Seattle friends that Lacy is the brother of Godzilla and they better be careful or he will eat all of downtown Seattle.
Also have to say that up until this year the Packers haven’t invested much in RBs in the draft, and I was stoked when they got Lacy, but I was glad to see him go. He is hell on wheels when he is 100% heathy and motivated, but when he isn’t forget it.
For your health and future success, I hope you make weight. Too bad you couldn’t be disciplined enough to keep you weight down in GB. The production was good when you were a little lighter but no so much when you ignored your weight. Good luck to you Mr. Lacy. I wish you the best of luck (when not facing GB) Oh BTW, I will be one of 70,000+ yelling “Feast Mode” when you return to GB week one.
I lost 15 pounds last month by eliminating gluten from my diet and occasionally exercising. If he can’t meet these laughably easy weight goals he doesn’t belong in the league
Umm as Packers fans we heard that exact same thing the last couple of years. The problem for him is when he isn’t with his nutritionist and trainer.
Could be as easy as the difference between living in the land of cheese vs the land of salmon.
Reminds me of a Chad Daniels joke, where he makes fun of the entire concept of “The Biggest Loser” and being paid to lose weight.
“How come there’s not a show called, ‘I’ve Always Been Skinny… Where’s My Damn Money?'”
I’ll wade through all the unnecessary fat jokes to say Eddie Lacy can be a special back when he’s healthy.
He’s nimble and has a burst for a big man and was a difficult runner to bring down once he got to the 2nd level of a defense.
He was a joy to have around town and was extremely well liked in the locker room.
Seattle made a nice pickup, provided he can keep his health in check.
Ankle injuries have always been a problem for him and probably will still be if he can’t keep his weight around 230.