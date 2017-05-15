 Skip to content

Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
Running back Eddie Lacy’s contract with the Seahawks calls for regular weigh-ins with money coming his way each time he comes in below the maximum weight prescribed by the terms of the deal.

Lacy had the first of those weigh-ins on Monday with $55,000 heading his way if the scale showed he’s carrying under 255 pounds on his frame. According to his agents, Lacy can start thinking about things to spend that money on.

Lacy’s agents at SportsTrust Advisors sent out a tweet on Monday letting the world know that their client weighed in at 253 pounds.

Lacy will have his next visit with a scale in June and he’ll need to trim at least three pounds in order to hit his next goal of 250 pounds. August will bring the same limit and the Seahawks want him at 245 pounds for four monthly weigh-ins during the regular season.

12 Responses to “Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds”
  1. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: May 15, 2017 1:12 PM

    Fast Eddie!!!

  2. whoknowsnothing says: May 15, 2017 1:13 PM

    Start getting on that seafood diet….

  3. thekillernacho says: May 15, 2017 1:14 PM

    Good for Eddie. Cutting it kinda close, though.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: May 15, 2017 1:16 PM

    Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.

    What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.

  5. intrafinesse says: May 15, 2017 1:20 PM

    You can make millions playing in the NFL.
    You can have a personal trainer, and even a cook.
    The team isn’t asking you to go from 255 to 175, its asking for just 8 pounds.

    For $55,000 (plus a longer NFL career) how in the world can he not take off those 8 pounds? For a male, in good shape, in their 20’s, doing an extra 1 hour of cardio a day, will burn off a pound a week, provided you don’t eat more.
    Thats easily doable before August
    For a conditioned athlete, do 2 hours of cardio a day. 2 pounds in a week, problem solved in a month.

  6. fumblenuts says: May 15, 2017 1:22 PM

    Nice job Eddie! Keep up the GOOD work!!

  7. scoops1 says: May 15, 2017 1:23 PM

    Atkins diet must be working for him….

  8. niners816 says: May 15, 2017 1:23 PM

    “I’m just here for the buffet line.”

  9. Norseman says: May 15, 2017 1:27 PM

    His agent forgot to mention after the early morning weigh-in Lacy spent the rest of the morning at an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet…

  10. dmoney253 says: May 15, 2017 1:28 PM

    253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.

  11. nathanp2013 says: May 15, 2017 1:28 PM

    How many hours did he spend in the sauna before that weigh in?

  12. gauchosporlife says: May 15, 2017 1:29 PM

    Count those macros.

