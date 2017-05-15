Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds

Running back Eddie Lacy’s contract with the Seahawks calls for regular weigh-ins with money coming his way each time he comes in below the maximum weight prescribed by the terms of the deal.
Lacy had the first of those weigh-ins on Monday with $55,000 heading his way if the scale showed he’s carrying under 255 pounds on his frame. According to his agents, Lacy can start thinking about things to spend that money on.
Lacy’s agents at SportsTrust Advisors sent out a tweet on Monday letting the world know that their client weighed in at 253 pounds.
Lacy will have his next visit with a scale in June and he’ll need to trim at least three pounds in order to hit his next goal of 250 pounds. August will bring the same limit and the Seahawks want him at 245 pounds for four monthly weigh-ins during the regular season.
Fast Eddie!!!
Start getting on that seafood diet….
Good for Eddie. Cutting it kinda close, though.
Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.
What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.
You can make millions playing in the NFL.
You can have a personal trainer, and even a cook.
The team isn’t asking you to go from 255 to 175, its asking for just 8 pounds.
For $55,000 (plus a longer NFL career) how in the world can he not take off those 8 pounds? For a male, in good shape, in their 20’s, doing an extra 1 hour of cardio a day, will burn off a pound a week, provided you don’t eat more.
Thats easily doable before August
For a conditioned athlete, do 2 hours of cardio a day. 2 pounds in a week, problem solved in a month.
Nice job Eddie! Keep up the GOOD work!!
Atkins diet must be working for him….
“I’m just here for the buffet line.”
His agent forgot to mention after the early morning weigh-in Lacy spent the rest of the morning at an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet…
253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.
How many hours did he spend in the sauna before that weigh in?
Count those macros.