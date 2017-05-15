 Skip to content

Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
AP

Running back Eddie Lacy’s contract with the Seahawks calls for regular weigh-ins with money coming his way each time he comes in below the maximum weight prescribed by the terms of the deal.

Lacy had the first of those weigh-ins on Monday with $55,000 heading his way if the scale showed he’s carrying under 255 pounds on his frame. According to his agents, Lacy can start thinking about things to spend that money on.

Lacy’s agents at SportsTrust Advisors sent out a tweet on Monday letting the world know that their client weighed in at 253 pounds.

Lacy will have his next visit with a scale in June and he’ll need to trim at least three pounds in order to hit his next goal of 250 pounds. August will bring the same limit and the Seahawks want him at 245 pounds for four monthly weigh-ins during the regular season.

28 Responses to “Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds”
  1. "All Eyez On Me" in theaters june 16 2017 says: May 15, 2017 1:12 PM

    Fast Eddie!!!

  2. whoknowsnothing says: May 15, 2017 1:13 PM

    Start getting on that seafood diet….

  3. thekillernacho says: May 15, 2017 1:14 PM

    Good for Eddie. Cutting it kinda close, though.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: May 15, 2017 1:16 PM

    Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.

    What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.

  5. intrafinesse says: May 15, 2017 1:20 PM

    You can make millions playing in the NFL.
    You can have a personal trainer, and even a cook.
    The team isn’t asking you to go from 255 to 175, its asking for just 8 pounds.

    For $55,000 (plus a longer NFL career) how in the world can he not take off those 8 pounds? For a male, in good shape, in their 20’s, doing an extra 1 hour of cardio a day, will burn off a pound a week, provided you don’t eat more.
    Thats easily doable before August
    For a conditioned athlete, do 2 hours of cardio a day. 2 pounds in a week, problem solved in a month.

  6. fumblenuts says: May 15, 2017 1:22 PM

    Nice job Eddie! Keep up the GOOD work!!

  7. scoops1 says: May 15, 2017 1:23 PM

    Atkins diet must be working for him….

  8. niners816 says: May 15, 2017 1:23 PM

    “I’m just here for the buffet line.”

  9. Norseman says: May 15, 2017 1:27 PM

    His agent forgot to mention after the early morning weigh-in Lacy spent the rest of the morning at an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet…

  10. dmoney253 says: May 15, 2017 1:28 PM

    253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.

  11. nathanp2013 says: May 15, 2017 1:28 PM

    How many hours did he spend in the sauna before that weigh in?

  12. gauchosporlife says: May 15, 2017 1:29 PM

    Count those macros.

  13. lionsandvikingsandbearsohmy says: May 15, 2017 1:34 PM

    That’s still way too flabby for a guy to expect to play at a high level for any amount of time. It won’t be long before Laceat has more lower-leg problems at that weight.

  14. niners816 says: May 15, 2017 1:41 PM

    dmoney253 says:
    May 15, 2017 1:28 PM
    253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.
    ———
    Haha, just stop.

  15. cabosan1978 says: May 15, 2017 1:42 PM

    Apparently the seahawk fans missed his heavy days in Green Bay. He couldnt out run ANYONE on the field. That was his main problem. His weight is the reason he was so slow.

  16. kneedragr says: May 15, 2017 1:42 PM

    He probably didnt drink for a day and spent 8 hours in a sauna to make that weight.

  17. schmitty2 says: May 15, 2017 1:47 PM

    A sign of the world we live in….a 55k incentive to lose weight but still be overweight.

  18. abninf says: May 15, 2017 1:54 PM

    No more McNuggets.

  19. kayes says: May 15, 2017 1:55 PM

    If Marshawn Lynch’s run against the Saints caused an earthquake, I dont want to know what an Eddie Lacy run would cause.

  20. jsuch2 says: May 15, 2017 2:01 PM

    HUGE

  21. admiral174 says: May 15, 2017 2:13 PM

    No more Green Bay cheese and brats!

  22. Lisa_the_Greek says: May 15, 2017 2:21 PM

    harrisonhits2 says:
    May 15, 2017 1:16 PM

    Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.

    What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.
    _________________________________

    That and the prevalence of sugar in the majority of manufactured foods.

    If he can stick to lean protein and fresh vegetables he’ll be cashing in every time without resorting to dehydrating before each weigh-in (i.e. cheating)

  23. mdsayre says: May 15, 2017 3:04 PM

    Just do low-low sugar diet, no fried food Eddie & you’ll be good! Those limits are easy.

  24. jmethane says: May 15, 2017 3:36 PM

    He just started living in Seattle and eating well. I expect him to continue to be motivated.

    I also expect GB fans to continue all the jokes and making fun of him until week one. Then I expect them to stop.

    Eddie has a second life in the NFL at a young age. Crab, salmon, scallops, shrimp mmmm mmmm.

    The Seahawks have personal chefs to cook for them…it will continue to be healthy and delicious.

    Not deep fried cheese cooked in lard like Green Bay.

  25. onereasonableman says: May 15, 2017 3:40 PM

    What was his starting weight???

  26. jmethane says: May 15, 2017 3:57 PM

    Seattle and Green Bay are pretty big rivals in the NFC at this point. Lots of bad history over the last four or five years. They really don’t like each other.

    Knowing this it amazes me that GB was willing to let Seattle have him. He is too young and all he has to do is lose weight to maybe make a huge difference.

    Seattle obviously misses that ground and pound game they had with Marshawn. Why would you give them a possible solution? smh GB fans have to be worried about that way back in the back of their minds.

    He’s a very likable guy so it’s not like they hate him. I hear he’s like the anti-marshawn personality wise…

  27. stucats says: May 15, 2017 6:44 PM

    EDDIE LAZY

  28. xenova1 says: May 15, 2017 6:56 PM

    Weight shouldn’t be a criteria that is regulated since we all know muscle weighs more than fat. The criteria should be whether he can fit in his uniform and nothing bulges over the waistline or the rear of the pants aren’t stretched out.

