Eddie Lacy’s agents say he weighed in at 253 pounds

Running back Eddie Lacy’s contract with the Seahawks calls for regular weigh-ins with money coming his way each time he comes in below the maximum weight prescribed by the terms of the deal.
Lacy had the first of those weigh-ins on Monday with $55,000 heading his way if the scale showed he’s carrying under 255 pounds on his frame. According to his agents, Lacy can start thinking about things to spend that money on.
Lacy’s agents at SportsTrust Advisors sent out a tweet on Monday letting the world know that their client weighed in at 253 pounds.
Lacy will have his next visit with a scale in June and he’ll need to trim at least three pounds in order to hit his next goal of 250 pounds. August will bring the same limit and the Seahawks want him at 245 pounds for four monthly weigh-ins during the regular season.
Fast Eddie!!!
Start getting on that seafood diet….
Good for Eddie. Cutting it kinda close, though.
Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.
What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.
You can make millions playing in the NFL.
You can have a personal trainer, and even a cook.
The team isn’t asking you to go from 255 to 175, its asking for just 8 pounds.
For $55,000 (plus a longer NFL career) how in the world can he not take off those 8 pounds? For a male, in good shape, in their 20’s, doing an extra 1 hour of cardio a day, will burn off a pound a week, provided you don’t eat more.
Thats easily doable before August
For a conditioned athlete, do 2 hours of cardio a day. 2 pounds in a week, problem solved in a month.
Nice job Eddie! Keep up the GOOD work!!
Atkins diet must be working for him….
“I’m just here for the buffet line.”
His agent forgot to mention after the early morning weigh-in Lacy spent the rest of the morning at an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet…
253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.
How many hours did he spend in the sauna before that weigh in?
Count those macros.
That’s still way too flabby for a guy to expect to play at a high level for any amount of time. It won’t be long before Laceat has more lower-leg problems at that weight.
dmoney253 says:
May 15, 2017 1:28 PM
253 – beast mode 2.0 coming soon to Seattle. I wanted the hawks to draft Lacy coming out of college, glad we got him now.
———
Haha, just stop.
Apparently the seahawk fans missed his heavy days in Green Bay. He couldnt out run ANYONE on the field. That was his main problem. His weight is the reason he was so slow.
He probably didnt drink for a day and spent 8 hours in a sauna to make that weight.
A sign of the world we live in….a 55k incentive to lose weight but still be overweight.
No more McNuggets.
If Marshawn Lynch’s run against the Saints caused an earthquake, I dont want to know what an Eddie Lacy run would cause.
HUGE
No more Green Bay cheese and brats!
harrisonhits2 says:
May 15, 2017 1:16 PM
Its not that hard. Hi protein, low fat diet.
What is hard is a lot of foods in this country have obscenely high fat content.
_________________________________
That and the prevalence of sugar in the majority of manufactured foods.
If he can stick to lean protein and fresh vegetables he’ll be cashing in every time without resorting to dehydrating before each weigh-in (i.e. cheating)
Just do low-low sugar diet, no fried food Eddie & you’ll be good! Those limits are easy.
He just started living in Seattle and eating well. I expect him to continue to be motivated.
I also expect GB fans to continue all the jokes and making fun of him until week one. Then I expect them to stop.
Eddie has a second life in the NFL at a young age. Crab, salmon, scallops, shrimp mmmm mmmm.
The Seahawks have personal chefs to cook for them…it will continue to be healthy and delicious.
Not deep fried cheese cooked in lard like Green Bay.
What was his starting weight???
Seattle and Green Bay are pretty big rivals in the NFC at this point. Lots of bad history over the last four or five years. They really don’t like each other.
Knowing this it amazes me that GB was willing to let Seattle have him. He is too young and all he has to do is lose weight to maybe make a huge difference.
Seattle obviously misses that ground and pound game they had with Marshawn. Why would you give them a possible solution? smh GB fans have to be worried about that way back in the back of their minds.
He’s a very likable guy so it’s not like they hate him. I hear he’s like the anti-marshawn personality wise…
EDDIE LAZY
Weight shouldn’t be a criteria that is regulated since we all know muscle weighs more than fat. The criteria should be whether he can fit in his uniform and nothing bulges over the waistline or the rear of the pants aren’t stretched out.