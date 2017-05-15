Falcons bring back backup quarterback Matt Simms

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT

Matt Simms is heading back to Atlanta.

Simms, a quarterback who spent the last two years on the Falcons’ practice squad, signed with the team again today.

The son of the recently demoted CBS analyst Phil Simms and brother of former NFL backup quarterback Chris Simms, Matt played his college football at Tennessee and has spent time with the Jets and Bills. His college career may be best remembered for criticism from ESPN analyst Desmond Howard that led to Phil Simms allegedly threatening to punch Howard.

To make room on the roster for Matt Simms, the Falcons cut Garrett Scantling, a former Georgia track star who hasn’t played football since high school but had been working out with the Falcons for the last month.