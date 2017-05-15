Giants sign a college speedster with little football experience

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

The Giants signed some other tryout players faster, but none of them were faster than the guy they added today.

Via Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, the Giants have added wide receiver Kevin Snead after last weekend’s tryouts. They also announced they had released offensive lineman Martin Wallace to make room for Snead.

Snead was once dubbed the “fastest man in college football” after a reported 4.22-second 40 during his days at Carson-Newman. He wasn’t invited to the combine, perhaps because he barely played football and only caught five passes in college.

But the Giants figured it was worth a longer look, and with rosters at 90, why not.