Jaguars sign two, cut Louis Nix and Akeem Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Louis Nix entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Texans in 2014, but the high hopes of that day haven’t been realized to this point of his career.

He missed his rookie year with a wrist injury, got cut by Houston and his stay with the Giants ended after Nix appeared in four games without recording a tackle. Nix wound up going home to Jacksonville when he was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year, but his time with the team has come to an end.

The Jaguars released Nix and safety Akeem Davis to make room for a couple of new arrivals on Monday. Davis played two games with the Jags last year and has also played in regular season games with the Colts, Seahawks, Saints and Redskins.

Jacksonville signed a pair of tryout players from their rookie minicamp. Safety Jarrod Harper and defensive tackle Kevin Maurice both went undrafted last week, but now join 87 other Jaguars on the team’s active roster.