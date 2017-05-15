John Fox declares Mitchell Trubisky had a “great camp”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

Very few NFL players — specifically first-round picks — are going to have terrible rookie minicamps. It’s sort of hard to screw them up.

But in Chicago, for the record, Mitchell Trubisky has set a high bar.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears coach John Fox said his rookie quarterback had a “great camp,” during the just-completed three-day session against other rookies and tryout players which featured no contact and a passing glance at their playbook.

Of course, things will get more complicated later when the whole team convenes for OTAs, but Fox was encouraged with the progress.

“You’ve got to get him up to speed in your offense,” Fox said. “So I think a guy, regardless of position, has to get comfortable and know what to do — and how to do it — and then just really cut loose and play.

“There’ll be a lot of classroom work — and thank God we’ve got all the off-season to do that. And I think he’ll do just fine.”

Trubisky’s progress is worth monitoring in Chicago for several reasons, primarily because their move up to get him made it clear he’s viewed as the future. But with Mike Glennon in place and the announced starter, he’s going to have to perform to a certain passable level to justify leapfrogging a moderately expensive free agent.

Glennon’s not so good that that will be impossible, but Trubisky’s going to have to win the job outright or the Bears can just proceed with the plan to use the former Bucs backup as a bridge to the guy they invested so heavily in.