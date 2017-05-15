John Fox declares Mitchell Trubisky had a “great camp”

Very few NFL players — specifically first-round picks — are going to have terrible rookie minicamps. It’s sort of hard to screw them up.
But in Chicago, for the record, Mitchell Trubisky has set a high bar.
According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears coach John Fox said his rookie quarterback had a “great camp,” during the just-completed three-day session against other rookies and tryout players which featured no contact and a passing glance at their playbook.
Of course, things will get more complicated later when the whole team convenes for OTAs, but Fox was encouraged with the progress.
“You’ve got to get him up to speed in your offense,” Fox said. “So I think a guy, regardless of position, has to get comfortable and know what to do — and how to do it — and then just really cut loose and play.
“There’ll be a lot of classroom work — and thank God we’ve got all the off-season to do that. And I think he’ll do just fine.”
Trubisky’s progress is worth monitoring in Chicago for several reasons, primarily because their move up to get him made it clear he’s viewed as the future. But with Mike Glennon in place and the announced starter, he’s going to have to perform to a certain passable level to justify leapfrogging a moderately expensive free agent.
Glennon’s not so good that that will be impossible, but Trubisky’s going to have to win the job outright or the Bears can just proceed with the plan to use the former Bucs backup as a bridge to the guy they invested so heavily in.
So far #10 seems to be saying and doing all the right things. I really hope he lives up to his billing… coming out of a draft with only 5 picks for a team with so many holes is still a little hard for me to stomach and if Mitch busts then it really won’t much matter how well the other 4 turn out.
So did Jake Delhomme.
Not like all the other 1st round picks who had lousy camps.
saying the right things…if this kid starts hes gonna be tim couch all over again
What else is he going to say? You can’t take a guy with the 2nd pick of the draft, plus 3 other picks, and not have him ready to start from day 1. This guy needs to be a superstar, but most likely he’ll be Glennon’s backup for the next 3 years.
Goff, RG Me, and Trubisky will soon join Russell and Leaf on those “Biggest Busts” shows, as the Bears remind us once again why bad teams stay bad for so long…
akira1971 says:
May 15, 2017 9:20 AM
“to the guy they invested so heavily in”
——————
Again, PFT trying desparately to create controversy. Bears traded a couple of cheap mid-round picks to move up. By all draft-value calculations, it was actually pretty cheap move. But Bears get the hate while Chiefs AND Texans uses multiple 1st round picks to move up, don’t?
So it’s hating to say that they invested heavily in him? It’s very clear when you read defensive statements like this from Bears fans that they themselves are pretty uncomfortable with the pick. Otherwise why would they feel the need to lash out like this to defend it?
This is another Foxie like statement. Dude should be retired by now, he is not even an average coach anymore. Have they even played a game yet? it was a a mini camp!!!