Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 7:08 AM EDT

RB Jordan Johnson is trying to go from the University of Buffalo to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins are eyeing a bigger offensive role for WR Jakeem Grant.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski got plenty of mentions on his 28th birthday.

S Jamal Adams should see a lot of early playing time with the Jets.

Ravens rookie DL Chris Wormley shared what led him to choose his new lip tattoo.

Did the Bengals hit gold with their middle-round picks?

Browns QB DeShone Kizer got his first taste of Hue Jackson’s coaching.

Steelers rookie CB Brian Allen has been playing the position for two years.

P Shane Lechler doesn’t plan on letting his job with the Texans go to someone younger.

Colts OL Zach Banner is bigger than most of his peers.

The Jaguars say they’ll be patient with WR Dede Westbrook.

Former Titans RB Antonio Andrews has been charged with assault.

Bronocs TE Jake Butt is taking strides in his ACL recovery.

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson tried out life at the race track.

Raiders LB Bruce Irvin shared a book recommendation.

K Younghoe Koo is trying to make the Chargers.

Cowboys rookie DT Joey Ivie is wearing the number Bob Lilly made famous in Dallas.

The Giants didn’t spend much time with QB Davis Webb before drafting him in the third round.

It may be a while before he can play, but S Weston Steelhammer hopes the Eagles keep him in mind.

Said Redskins coach Jay Gruden of rookie RB Samaje Perine, “I like guys who come in here and love football and he does.”

Bears rookie RB Tarik Cohen told those who doubt him to watch his tape.

T Taylor Decker knows he and his teammates have to make the Lions’ investment in the offensive line pay off.

New faces in the backfield means competition for running back jobs with the Packers.

Vikings DL Datone Jones‘ mom got a new house for Mother’s Day.

The Falcons added a couple of tryout players to their 90-man roster.

Can the Panthers defense slow down the NFC South’s offenses?

The Saints are sorting out what they have at linebacker.

A look at the competition for wide receiver jobs with the Buccaneers.

QB Trevor Knight is trying to make an impression on the Cardinals.

The Rams are looking for rookies to help QB Jared Goff continue his development.

A look at what led the 49ers to draft QB C.J. Beathard.

WR Cyril Grayson graduated from LSU before joining the Seahawks at rookie minicamp.