NFL infiltrates golf, sort of

Since the days of Payne Stewart wearing NFL team colors and logos on the PGA tour, there hasn’t been much overlap between pro football and pro golf. On Sunday, there was. Sort of.
At the Players Championship, a fan yelled “fire Goodell!” after J.B. Homes teed off.
It’s a minor indignity for a guy used to being loudly booed. Besides, he’s paid many millions in part to play the role of pin cushion for billionaires who have him do their bidding.
Which is why Goodell won’t be leaving until he decides to go. With contract negotiations looming between Goodell and the owners on a deal that expires in two years and with the labor deal ending two years after that, it will be interesting to see whether Goodell takes full advantage of his leverage — and/or whether the owners decide to try to squeeze him to take less money.
That’s the best the anti-Goodell people have got? They need to take some notes from the #WengerOut group.
Goodell is, and will continue to be, a stain on the NFL brand as long as he is the commissioner.
I fully supported Goodell until the #DeflateGate controversy. I admired his foresight with both growing the brand and knowing that if he didn’t institute some rules for player safety, someone was going to die on the football field, and no mother would allow her son to play football again.
But he really screwed the pooch with #DeflateGate. It became a battle not to protect “the shield”, but to protect his own reputation. What he did was disrupt the fair, competitive balance of the game, all to satisfy the other owners who quietly hated the Patriots’ success.
I’m no New England fan, but I jumped for joy when they won the Super Bowl. Not only did Goodell’s bungling not have any effect on competitive balance, but he had to eat crow and hand a Lombardi Trophy to the Patriots.
So yeah, I think maybe it IS time for a new Commissioner.