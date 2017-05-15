NFL infiltrates golf, sort of

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Since the days of Payne Stewart wearing NFL team colors and logos on the PGA tour, there hasn’t been much overlap between pro football and pro golf. On Sunday, there was. Sort of.

At the Players Championship, a fan yelled “fire Goodell!” after J.B. Homes teed off.

It’s a minor indignity for a guy used to being loudly booed. Besides, he’s paid many millions in part to play the role of pin cushion for billionaires who have him do their bidding.

Which is why Goodell won’t be leaving until he decides to go. With contract negotiations looming between Goodell and the owners on a deal that expires in two years and with the labor deal ending two years after that, it will be interesting to see whether Goodell takes full advantage of his leverage — and/or whether the owners decide to try to squeeze him to take less money.