Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel has foot surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel might miss the start of training camp, after needing foot surgery.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had surgery last week to repair a Jones fracture. The same problem cost him two games last year at Wisconsin.

Surgery now will put the start of training camp in jeopardy.

Biegel left the field with a hand injury during last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but said afterward “my whole body is ready to go.”

Apparently it’s not, and might not be when they open camp in late July.