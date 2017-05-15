Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel has foot surgery

Packers rookie linebacker Vince Biegel might miss the start of training camp, after needing foot surgery.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the fourth-round pick from Wisconsin had surgery last week to repair a Jones fracture. The same problem cost him two games last year at Wisconsin.
Surgery now will put the start of training camp in jeopardy.
Biegel left the field with a hand injury during last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but said afterward “my whole body is ready to go.”
Apparently it’s not, and might not be when they open camp in late July.
…and the Packers will STILL win the NFC North.
f1restarter says:
Yup, losing a 4th round rookie for the remainder of OTA’s is the equivalent to losing the leagues leading running back, starting QB and your top 5 OT’s in the first 2 weeks.
Well he is in the right place. Few contacts within that organization, and one within that position group who can supply him with the good stuff to get him over that recovery hump.
This kid seems to be injury prone.
Get Well!!