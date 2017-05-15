 Skip to content

Pete Carroll: We’re considering Colin Kaepernick, RGIII as backup options

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT
In his Monday Morning Quarterback column for TheMMQB.com this week, Peter King shared his opinion that the Seahawks offered the best fit for Colin Kaepernick to continue his NFL career as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Among the reasons King cited are the Seahawks’ current backups — Trevone Boykin (who has been arrested twice this offseason), Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard, and Michael Birdsong — and coach Pete Carroll leading “the sports universe in free spirits/distractions on the roster.” During an appearance on Brock & Salk on 710 ESPN, Carroll was asked if the Seahawks would consider adding Kaepernick or former Redskins and Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the roster.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Both of the quarterbacks make some sense as mobile players who could do some of the same things Wilson does in the Seattle offense if called upon during the 2017 season. At the least, the Seahawks would get a chance to see the players in their offense over the next few months to see if there’s interest in a longer stay.

We haven’t heard much of anything about Griffin since he was released by Cleveland, but Kaepernick’s lack of suitors has been a popular topic this offseason. Carroll’s comments suggest the Seahawks could be the team to change that, but, for now, the status quo remains for both quarterbacks.

19 Responses to “Pete Carroll: We’re considering Colin Kaepernick, RGIII as backup options”
  1. troylok says: May 15, 2017 2:58 PM

    I think I would take Kap over RG3. I think RG3 might be done.

  2. jtbaudendistel says: May 15, 2017 3:01 PM

    Kaep was reportedly asking for around 10 mil. Time to get real, ask for league veteran minimum and sit behind a durable guy like Wilson.

  3. ricko1112 says: May 15, 2017 3:03 PM

    They’d love Krap out there in the land of Starbucks! Maybe Krap or RG Me will be able to lure the 12th man back from LA, but I guess it depends on how much they paid for their Chargers jerseys…

  4. mrcneff says: May 15, 2017 3:07 PM

    At this point, Kap should sign with the Seahawks, light it up in the preseason, not be a “distraction”, and then next year get a Matt Flynn type deal from a desperate team like the Jets or Bills.

  5. therealraider says: May 15, 2017 3:07 PM

    In Kap’s mind he is likely thinking .. ‘”If ya can’t beat em, Join em.”

  6. kneedragr says: May 15, 2017 3:10 PM

    6 weeks late for April fools but I Lol’d.

  7. jshawaii22 says: May 15, 2017 3:10 PM

    all they have to do is sign for the Veteran’s minimum. Oh wait, they want starter’s money to sit on the bench for a team that doesn’t have any cap space to begin with.

    Of course Pete wants everyone… and they’re looking at everyone… doesn’t mean they are going to sign anyone.

  8. beavertonsteve says: May 15, 2017 3:10 PM

    At least Kaepenick will have a sympathetic audience in Seattle.

  9. seabrawk12 says: May 15, 2017 3:11 PM

    I’ve been saying RG3 would be decent backup for a while. However, not prepared to root for the kneeling vegan. Please don’t do it Hawks. You’re better than that.

  10. champs794 says: May 15, 2017 3:12 PM

    Obvioiusly, a team that had Tarvaris Jackson taking snaps in the Super Bowl a few years ago could do worse.

  11. sirjoeshmoe2015 says: May 15, 2017 3:13 PM

    2 quarterbacks that think more about themselves than anyone else would.

  12. blitzinc43 says: May 15, 2017 3:14 PM

    As a close friend of the organization all he is saying is that he is looking at all options to improve the roster – which basically every NFL is doing.

  13. trollaikman8 says: May 15, 2017 3:16 PM

    I can picture Carrol saying all this in about 3 seconds, whilst chewing gum.

  14. Kapodaco says: May 15, 2017 3:17 PM

    But will Kap play for back-up money???

  15. realfootballfan says: May 15, 2017 3:17 PM

    Kaepernick makes some sense, but Griffin makes none whatsoever, and even with Kaepernick, it’s still a matter of him being polarizing. I agreed with him taking his stance although I said it was the wrong place to do it, which is the consequence he has to live with when you know who owns those teams. It’s like jumping out of a window to protest at work when all of the owners are rich old white dudes who mostly don’t care about what you’re talking about and don’t want to alienate any of their fans who have lots of people who right or wrong don’t care about your cause was never going to accomplish anything, so he could have found a better avenue to express those frustrations off the clock.

  16. waynefontesismyfather says: May 15, 2017 3:18 PM

    Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard, and Michael Birdsong

    WHO?

    Now granted I don’t watch a lot of NFC West football but I do watch a lot of college ball and have to imagine they played SOMEWHERE noteworthy.

    Never heard of any of them.

    Heaps: Kansas, BYU, Miami
    Howard: UWV
    Birdsong: Marshall, James Madison, Tennessee Tech

    I guess I’d have to be rooting for the Birdsong kid hoping he was some relation to Stringfellow Hawke. 😉

  17. angrydave38 says: May 15, 2017 3:19 PM

    Pete Carroll : We’re also considering Roger Rabbit, He-Man, and Tony the Tiger.

  18. dingbutt says: May 15, 2017 3:19 PM

    As Pete Carroll’s best friend in the whole world, i can say that he is more interested in Kaepernick.

  19. exinsidetrader says: May 15, 2017 3:19 PM

    They would be better off signing TEBOW.

