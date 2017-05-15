Pete Carroll: We’re considering Colin Kaepernick, RGIII as backup options

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column for TheMMQB.com this week, Peter King shared his opinion that the Seahawks offered the best fit for Colin Kaepernick to continue his NFL career as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Among the reasons King cited are the Seahawks’ current backups — Trevone Boykin (who has been arrested twice this offseason), Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard, and Michael Birdsong — and coach Pete Carroll leading “the sports universe in free spirits/distractions on the roster.” During an appearance on Brock & Salk on 710 ESPN, Carroll was asked if the Seahawks would consider adding Kaepernick or former Redskins and Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the roster.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Both of the quarterbacks make some sense as mobile players who could do some of the same things Wilson does in the Seattle offense if called upon during the 2017 season. At the least, the Seahawks would get a chance to see the players in their offense over the next few months to see if there’s interest in a longer stay.

We haven’t heard much of anything about Griffin since he was released by Cleveland, but Kaepernick’s lack of suitors has been a popular topic this offseason. Carroll’s comments suggest the Seahawks could be the team to change that, but, for now, the status quo remains for both quarterbacks.