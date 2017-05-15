Pete Carroll: We’re considering Colin Kaepernick, RGIII as backup options

In his Monday Morning Quarterback column for TheMMQB.com this week, Peter King shared his opinion that the Seahawks offered the best fit for Colin Kaepernick to continue his NFL career as the backup to Russell Wilson.
Among the reasons King cited are the Seahawks’ current backups — Trevone Boykin (who has been arrested twice this offseason), Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard, and Michael Birdsong — and coach Pete Carroll leading “the sports universe in free spirits/distractions on the roster.” During an appearance on Brock & Salk on 710 ESPN, Carroll was asked if the Seahawks would consider adding Kaepernick or former Redskins and Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the roster.
“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”
Both of the quarterbacks make some sense as mobile players who could do some of the same things Wilson does in the Seattle offense if called upon during the 2017 season. At the least, the Seahawks would get a chance to see the players in their offense over the next few months to see if there’s interest in a longer stay.
We haven’t heard much of anything about Griffin since he was released by Cleveland, but Kaepernick’s lack of suitors has been a popular topic this offseason. Carroll’s comments suggest the Seahawks could be the team to change that, but, for now, the status quo remains for both quarterbacks.
I think I would take Kap over RG3. I think RG3 might be done.
Kaep was reportedly asking for around 10 mil. Time to get real, ask for league veteran minimum and sit behind a durable guy like Wilson.
They’d love Krap out there in the land of Starbucks! Maybe Krap or RG Me will be able to lure the 12th man back from LA, but I guess it depends on how much they paid for their Chargers jerseys…
At this point, Kap should sign with the Seahawks, light it up in the preseason, not be a “distraction”, and then next year get a Matt Flynn type deal from a desperate team like the Jets or Bills.
In Kap’s mind he is likely thinking .. ‘”If ya can’t beat em, Join em.”
6 weeks late for April fools but I Lol’d.
all they have to do is sign for the Veteran’s minimum. Oh wait, they want starter’s money to sit on the bench for a team that doesn’t have any cap space to begin with.
Of course Pete wants everyone… and they’re looking at everyone… doesn’t mean they are going to sign anyone.
At least Kaepenick will have a sympathetic audience in Seattle.
I’ve been saying RG3 would be decent backup for a while. However, not prepared to root for the kneeling vegan. Please don’t do it Hawks. You’re better than that.
Obvioiusly, a team that had Tarvaris Jackson taking snaps in the Super Bowl a few years ago could do worse.
2 quarterbacks that think more about themselves than anyone else would.
As a close friend of the organization all he is saying is that he is looking at all options to improve the roster – which basically every NFL is doing.
I can picture Carrol saying all this in about 3 seconds, whilst chewing gum.
But will Kap play for back-up money???
Kaepernick makes some sense, but Griffin makes none whatsoever, and even with Kaepernick, it’s still a matter of him being polarizing. I agreed with him taking his stance although I said it was the wrong place to do it, which is the consequence he has to live with when you know who owns those teams. It’s like jumping out of a window to protest at work when all of the owners are rich old white dudes who mostly don’t care about what you’re talking about and don’t want to alienate any of their fans who have lots of people who right or wrong don’t care about your cause was never going to accomplish anything, so he could have found a better avenue to express those frustrations off the clock.
Jake Heaps, Skyler Howard, and Michael Birdsong
WHO?
Now granted I don’t watch a lot of NFC West football but I do watch a lot of college ball and have to imagine they played SOMEWHERE noteworthy.
Never heard of any of them.
Heaps: Kansas, BYU, Miami
Howard: UWV
Birdsong: Marshall, James Madison, Tennessee Tech
I guess I’d have to be rooting for the Birdsong kid hoping he was some relation to Stringfellow Hawke. 😉
Pete Carroll : We’re also considering Roger Rabbit, He-Man, and Tony the Tiger.
As Pete Carroll’s best friend in the whole world, i can say that he is more interested in Kaepernick.
They would be better off signing TEBOW.