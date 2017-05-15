Raiders sign safety Marcus McWilson

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 15, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT

The Oakland Raiders signed yet another player that took part in their rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis.

Former Kentucky safety Marcus McWilson was the fourth player to tryout for the Raiders and then receive a contract with the team. The Raiders had signed linebacker Najee Harris and defensive linemen Chris Casher and LaTroy Lewis last week.

McWilson appeared in 41 games for Kentucky in four seasons at the school He recorded four interceptions and four passes defended with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The addition of McWilson fills the Raiders roster to its maximum of 90 players.