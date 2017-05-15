Rams add three, cut two to kick off week

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

The Rams appear to like the work that Northwestern State’s football coaches did last season.

Two of the school’s players are now members of the Rams roster with organized team activities getting underway next week. The Rams announced on Monday that they have signed wide receiver Shakeir Ryan and running back De’Mard Llorens as part of a series of moves that left the Rams with 89 players.

They also signed Mary Hardin-Baylor linebacker Teidrick Smith to a linebacker group that added fourth-round pick Samson Ebukam and four other undrafted free agents recently.

Defensive back Jared Collins and offensive lineman Shaq McMeans were waived as the Rams tinker with a roster they hope will have more success than the 2016 version.