Saints expected to sign two veterans after tryout camp

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

The Saints are expected to add a pair of veterans from last weekend’s tryout camp, including a guy they’ve seen plenty of, and then much less of.

According to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are expected to sign offensive lineman Khalif Barnes and tight end Clay Harbor to their 90-man roster.

Barnes was on and off the roster five times since signing last August, but he’s literally a different player now. The veteran tackle was 358 pounds when he signed last year, but he was back last weekend at 314.

Losing more than 40 pounds can certainly make a difference, and the Saints could use an experienced hand on their offensive line. In 11 seasons, he’s started 117 of 151 games he’s played in with the Jaguars and Raiders, and his ability to play both guard and tackle is valuable.

Harbor has been with the Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, and Lions in his seven seasons. He’s caught 114 passes for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.