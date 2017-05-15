Seahawks sign Speedy Noil, Kyle Coleman

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 15, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

At least two tryout players from Seattle’s rookie mini-camp did enough to earn contract offers from the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Speedy Noil and fullback Kyle Coleman each signed with the Seahawks on Monday after wrapping up the three-day mini-camp on Sunday.

To make room, the Seahawks waived quarterback Skyler Howard and fullback Brandon Cottom.

Coleman spent time with the Seahawks last season, initially as a linebacker before getting moved to fullback. Noil was also a tryout player with the Green Bay Packers in their rookie mini-camp last week before continuing onto Seattle for their camp this past weekend.