Titans and Panthers to hold joint workouts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

The Panthers and Titans had a preseason game anyway, so they’re going to get together a few days early.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans will host the Panthers for two days of joint workouts prior to their Aug. 19 exhibition game.

The practices at the Titans facility will be open to the public.

“We are excited to be able to get this done after a number of discussions with coach [Ron] Rivera,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. “These practices certainly will benefit both teams with quality snaps in training camp being so valuable. Facing another team in practice helps you evaluate players in a different environment and improve as a team. It will be a two days of physical play between two competitive teams. I am really looking forward to it.”

There are a number of similarities between the teams in addition to a physical style.

Both teams have franchise quarterbacks coming off injuries from last season, with Marcus Mariota probably closer to contributing after his December broken leg than Cam Newton is after his March surgery on his throwing shoulder.