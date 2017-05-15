Titans sign five after rookie minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

The Titans wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend and moved on to make changes to their roster based on what they saw on the field.

They signed five players, including four who tried out for the team during the minicamp. Three of those four are undrafted rookies while defensive tackle Jimmy Staten has been kicking around the league for the last few years. He was a 2014 fifth-round pick of the Seahawks, but was waived in 2015 and has moved on to spend time with the Giants, Patriots, Chiefs, Bears and Falcons without ever playing in a regular season game.

The Titans also signed former Northwestern defensive lineman Cameron Robbins (Northwestern), former Oregon linebacker Johnny Ragin (Oregon) and former Southwestern Oklahoma State cornerback Trevon Hartfield. Kicker Jordan Gay, who handled kickoffs for the Bills in 2014, 2015 and three games last season, worked out for the Titans recently and also signed with the team.

Defensive lineman Roderick Henderson and linebacker Reshard Cliett were let go to make room for the newcomers.