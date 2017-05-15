 Skip to content

Tom Brady on being best QB of all time: I don’t agree with that

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl in February and it wasn’t hard to find people expressing their opinion that the victory elevated him to the top of the list of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

One of Brady’s childhood heroes, Joe Montana, is among the other quarterbacks considered as choices for that spot and Ian O’Connor of ESPN asked Brady if he thought he’d moved past Montana during a wide-ranging interview published on Monday.

“I don’t agree with that and I’ll tell you why,” Brady said. “I know myself as a player. I’m really a product of what I’ve been around, who I was coached by, what I played against, in the era I played in. I really believe if a lot of people were in my shoes they could accomplish the same kinds of things. So I’ve been very fortunate.”

Brady has played his entire career with the Patriots while Montana moved on to the Chiefs when the 49ers opted to go with Steve Young as their starting quarterback. In the interview, Brady reiterated his plans to play for another five years or so and that might lead some to wonder if he’d play for a different team if the Patriots made a similar choice with Jimmy Garoppolo or someone else.

Brady said he doesn’t “ever want to be the weak link” and that he relishes competition with other players because “the best guy” should be the one in the lineup. Based on what we saw from Brady in 2016, it doesn’t seem like anyone else is going to be that guy in New England in the near future.

17 Responses to “Tom Brady on being best QB of all time: I don’t agree with that”
  1. BayAreaBrownsBacker says: May 15, 2017 10:34 AM

    Yes, we don’t agree as well.

    Regards,

    Mr. Asterisk

  2. tylawspick6 says: May 15, 2017 10:35 AM

    easily the classiest and most humble
    legendary nfl player ever

    i like how he appreciates bb the gm
    and coach, realizing if
    numerous other franchises drafted him, no way
    he is as successful or even close, really

  3. maust1013 says: May 15, 2017 10:36 AM

    In contrast to Montana Brady expresses nothing but humility yet somehow this will still be the equivalent of dropping the flag at the Trollathon 500.

  4. redlikethepig says: May 15, 2017 10:37 AM

    Cut and paste the usual stuff here.

  5. Bizzareslantpass says: May 15, 2017 10:37 AM

    Well, looks like Brady confirms what I have believed all along.

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: May 15, 2017 10:38 AM

    Brady is the best SYSTEM QB of all time. I don’t think there is any debate left.

  7. jr325 says: May 15, 2017 10:38 AM

    THANK YOU!!!!! I’ve been trying to explain this to Patriots fans… maybe now they will recognize it coming from the horses mouth

  8. chrisdmv says: May 15, 2017 10:39 AM

    I hate Brady and the Patriots but man that was the best answer for such a great question where as, someone with an ego or self centered will blow it off by saying something stupid. HOF QB’s will respect him for that answer and current and future QB should think the same way when given such a curve ball question to answer.

  9. bullcharger says: May 15, 2017 10:40 AM

    He says the right things… but I’m sure he’s still pretty happy with the Madden G.O.A.T Edition.

  10. wartface says: May 15, 2017 10:41 AM

    Brady is the GOAT of his era… he would never have survived physically before the NFL changed the rules to protect quarterbacks.

  11. jamaltimore says: May 15, 2017 10:42 AM

    Hate him only because he doesn’t play for the Ravens. Class Act and Hell of a QB.

  12. lildeucedeuce says: May 15, 2017 10:42 AM

    Lol just what a great guy he is. Truly a role model and a Great American.

  13. seabrawk12 says: May 15, 2017 10:43 AM

    Huh, did I just side with Tom Brady?

  14. deadspindeluxe says: May 15, 2017 10:46 AM

    Johnny Unitas and Roger Staubach get screwed over every time this discussion comes up by kids AND adults that just don’t get it.

  15. ed3557 says: May 15, 2017 10:46 AM

    I think that these artificial standards (e.g., how many Super Bowls, Super Bowl wins, etc.) don’t look deeply enough into a player’s performance. More important is how he stand up to the era in which he played; it’s silly to compare Brady or Manning to Unitas or Sid Luckman or Bart Starr. So many things are different in terms of the rules, medical care, travel, etc.; but what’s fair is to look at how dominant a QB was among his peers and for how long. From that perspective, Brady is clearly one of the handful of best QB’s; I’m not sure how anyone can really argue with that.

  16. greggallmansliver says: May 15, 2017 10:46 AM

    And how is he supposed to answer the question? If he said anything other than this you guys would light him up even more. He will always be in a damned if you, damned if you don’t position. I know what my eyes tell me and that is he is the greatest quarterback I’ve seen in my lifetime.

    I’ve said it before an I’ll say it again – all quarterbacks are in a system. And if what Brady does is so is easy and in a league of copy cats, why isn’t every team installing the same offense? The key to any system is having the players that can execute it. There aren’t many QB’s that can read, recognize and react as quickly as this offense demands from all of its players and he excels at it.

  17. mazenblue says: May 15, 2017 10:46 AM

    If Brady had Jerry Rice to throw to his whole career the Super Bowls would be double his 5. Humble dude and obvious GOAT. Haters gon hate. And when you’re GOAT, there should be plenty of haters at work going around

  18. redclaw1314 says: May 15, 2017 10:47 AM

    This guy sets the standard.

