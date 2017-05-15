Tom Brady on being best QB of all time: I don’t agree with that

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl in February and it wasn’t hard to find people expressing their opinion that the victory elevated him to the top of the list of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
One of Brady’s childhood heroes, Joe Montana, is among the other quarterbacks considered as choices for that spot and Ian O’Connor of ESPN asked Brady if he thought he’d moved past Montana during a wide-ranging interview published on Monday.
“I don’t agree with that and I’ll tell you why,” Brady said. “I know myself as a player. I’m really a product of what I’ve been around, who I was coached by, what I played against, in the era I played in. I really believe if a lot of people were in my shoes they could accomplish the same kinds of things. So I’ve been very fortunate.”
Brady has played his entire career with the Patriots while Montana moved on to the Chiefs when the 49ers opted to go with Steve Young as their starting quarterback. In the interview, Brady reiterated his plans to play for another five years or so and that might lead some to wonder if he’d play for a different team if the Patriots made a similar choice with Jimmy Garoppolo or someone else.
Brady said he doesn’t “ever want to be the weak link” and that he relishes competition with other players because “the best guy” should be the one in the lineup. Based on what we saw from Brady in 2016, it doesn’t seem like anyone else is going to be that guy in New England in the near future.
easily the classiest and most humble
legendary nfl player ever
i like how he appreciates bb the gm
and coach, realizing if
numerous other franchises drafted him, no way
he is as successful or even close, really
In contrast to Montana Brady expresses nothing but humility yet somehow this will still be the equivalent of dropping the flag at the Trollathon 500.
Cut and paste the usual stuff here.
Well, looks like Brady confirms what I have believed all along.
Brady is the best SYSTEM QB of all time. I don’t think there is any debate left.
THANK YOU!!!!! I’ve been trying to explain this to Patriots fans… maybe now they will recognize it coming from the horses mouth
I hate Brady and the Patriots but man that was the best answer for such a great question where as, someone with an ego or self centered will blow it off by saying something stupid. HOF QB’s will respect him for that answer and current and future QB should think the same way when given such a curve ball question to answer.
He says the right things… but I’m sure he’s still pretty happy with the Madden G.O.A.T Edition.
Brady is the GOAT of his era… he would never have survived physically before the NFL changed the rules to protect quarterbacks.
Hate him only because he doesn’t play for the Ravens. Class Act and Hell of a QB.
Lol just what a great guy he is. Truly a role model and a Great American.
Huh, did I just side with Tom Brady?
For the love of God… Please not 5 more years. I’m trying real hard here to appreciate the final years of a certain HOFers career, but it’s so hard to do when the AFC is practically locked up by the end of June and you’re left feeling sorry for whatever NFC team advances to the SB to likely face the “evil genius”.
Enjoy it Pats fans. It’ll be decades before something like this happens again, and next time it probably won’t be your team.
Brady the Merciful!!!!
I hate the system QB comments. I don’t think they make much sense.
A system QB understands his teams strengths and weaknesses versus his opponents and takes advantage of those as defined by the game plan and play calls his coaches make. EVERY QB in the league does that. Every QB plays within the system.
Some perform well under pressure when the system breaks down. I think he does well in that regard.
Are you advocating he ignore the play calls and do whatever the hell he wants? Or are you looking for greatness while playing on a poor team (Marino) that does not lead to success year after year after year.
I choose success.
Johnny Unitas and Roger Staubach get screwed over every time this discussion comes up by kids AND adults that just don’t get it.
I think that these artificial standards (e.g., how many Super Bowls, Super Bowl wins, etc.) don’t look deeply enough into a player’s performance. More important is how he stand up to the era in which he played; it’s silly to compare Brady or Manning to Unitas or Sid Luckman or Bart Starr. So many things are different in terms of the rules, medical care, travel, etc.; but what’s fair is to look at how dominant a QB was among his peers and for how long. From that perspective, Brady is clearly one of the handful of best QB’s; I’m not sure how anyone can really argue with that.
And how is he supposed to answer the question? If he said anything other than this you guys would light him up even more. He will always be in a damned if you, damned if you don’t position. I know what my eyes tell me and that is he is the greatest quarterback I’ve seen in my lifetime.
I’ve said it before an I’ll say it again – all quarterbacks are in a system. And if what Brady does is so is easy and in a league of copy cats, why isn’t every team installing the same offense? The key to any system is having the players that can execute it. There aren’t many QB’s that can read, recognize and react as quickly as this offense demands from all of its players and he excels at it.
If Brady had Jerry Rice to throw to his whole career the Super Bowls would be double his 5. Humble dude and obvious GOAT. Haters gon hate. And when you’re GOAT, there should be plenty of haters at work going around
This guy sets the standard.
It’s easy to say he’s just giving the PC answer, but when your peers are placing you among your heroes, it’d be hard to ever think you’re better than those players since your game is based off of what they brought while you were growing up. Still, he’s the best whether he wants to admit it or not.
Tom grew up in San Mateo California, a 49ers fan and worshipped Joe Montana. The reality is that Tom has exceeded Montana in Super Bowl victories and in many other ways, but Joe was Tom’s childhood hero will always be the best in his eyes.
Not only is Brady the greatest of all time, he is also the most modest and probably the classiest player the game has ever seen.
Bradys Goal has always been to prove everyday that he is the best QB for the Patriots!! not of all time
I agree with Brady. The number of Super Bowls won is, at best, a flawed metric for judging QB excellence, because so many other players, and other factors, come into play.
Top 20 at best.
As a SYSTEM QB, Montana sure had a great SYSTEM with Bill Walsh’s West Coast offense. As did HOFer, Steve Young, who followed.
Brady is right
I agree! But we cannot forget how great of a NATURAL passer he is and how he innately knows how to throw catchable passes while also firing bullets at the right time… He is also one of the better fundamentalist throwers of all time, feet, torso, arm , release etc.
All class from the GOAT. I expected nothing less.
All hail the king!
He says this but…who are you kidding? He thinks and knows he is the BEST ever. Every great of all time could could say they are a product of their era, coach and circumstance. Montana played in a no salary cap era and had Bill Walsh as his Coach and could keep the same team together for longer periods. Brady is now and will finish his career as the best ever maybe in all of sports. If he wins 2 more championships he can blow by Jordan.
I don’t either. The league has changed so drastically, it’s simply impossible to compare era’s. He’s top 5 all-time for sure. Montana, Elway, Mannning, abd Marino join him up top IMO.
The one common characteristic is that no matter how much they earned or how much success they enjoyed between the hashmarks, each guy pushed themselves and their teammates constantly to be the best and to put in the work necessary to win Superbowls (Marino notwithstanding)
Brady is the best SYSTEM QB of all time. I don’t think there is any debate left.
This type of statement demonstrates a total lack of football knowledge and awareness.
While other teams constantly surround their QBs with star RBs and WRs, Brady’s supporting cast has always been mostly made up of undrafted, late rounders, and cast offs from other teams.
If it were the SYSTEM, every team would employ it! Why torpedo your cap with players like Antonio Brown, Bell, Julio Jones, Dez, etc, when players like Edelman (7th round QB), Chris Hogan (Buffalo cast off) will cost a fraction of the $?
QBs like Manning, Ryan, Montana, etc NEED superstars surrounding them. Brady TURNS his cast into superstars.
Fun GOAT stat:
Tom Brady is 18-9 as a starter when he throws more than 50 times a game.
That’s more wins in that category than Brees, Peyton, Marino and Favre…COMBINED.
No other QB in history is over .500.
Kind of blows up the whole system QB thing into a million little teeny tiny nest little pieces. Tee hee 🙂
Like I said… all hail the king!
The greatest quarterback that ever lived.
I’m really a product of what I’ve been around, who I was coached by, what I played against, in the era I played in. I really believe if a lot of people were in my shoes they could accomplish the same kinds of things.
Exactly! Product of a great team, defense and incredible coach as well as a product of a weak division year in and year out. Matt Cassel put up some great numbers and wins in that QB friendly system too. Brady is right! Brees would have the same amount of titles or more if he were with the Patriots and Brady would have 1 measly Super Bowl win, like Brees, if he were with the Saints. TRUTH!
Bizzareslantpass says:
May 15, 2017 10:37 AM
Well, looks like Brady confirms what I have believed all along.
It’s called humility. We all could learn to use a little.
Just like you’ll never ever hear, or have ever heard, Brady bad-mouth another player, teammate or coach. He is not one to toot his own horn and will downplay his individual success to a team success.
Every player in the NFL and every sport could learn a few things about humility from TB12.
“In contrast to Montana Brady expresses nothing but humility yet somehow this will still be the equivalent of dropping the flag at the Trollathon 500.”
I have no problem with Montana’s public persona, but this comment made me laugh out loud.
Joe Montana is the GOAT!!!!
It’s hard to compare eras as evidenced what Unitas, Graham and Starr did before the Super Bowl era and the passing game was unleashed. Look up their records which were remarkable in their time. Later, what Elway and Montana did too also staked their claim to greatness (Elway in particular carried mediocre teams to the SB until his last 2 seasons). Could anyone of those guys have done what Brady has if placed in the exact same situation or Brady in their’s? Maybe, maybe not. Brady answered with humility and in the right way so how about we leave at this: Brady is the greatest QB of his generation and of the 21st century so far.
The surrounding cast that Brady so humbly gives all the credit to has constantly changed over the years. Wies, McDaniel’s, O’Brien, back to McDaniel’s. Brown/Patten, Branch/Givens, Gaffney/Caldwell, Moss/Welker. Gronk/Hernandez, Gronk/Edelman, Gronk/Cooks/Edelman
but the one offensive constant to the teams success has been humble Tom Brady.
@patsfan4lifesbchamps I think the most impressive thing about Brady is how the Patriots system is constantly changing. I hate to do a Manning comparison, but Peyton ran the same system his whole career(even at Denver he slowly morphed them into basically running the Colts offense). He ran the same handful of plays over and over every week. Everyone in the league knew what the Colts were going to come at them with. They would throw in some changeups every week based on the opponent, but the bulk of their playbook never really changed. Manning just understood everything it that system so well he was ready for whatever the defense did and could out-execute them.
Brady and the Patriots are always changing based on their personnel and their opponent that week. Neither method is wrong. Obviously, both QB’s had success. I’m just always amazed at how often the Patriots offense re-creates itself.
It’s a no-win question.. which itself indicates that Brady is the best quarterback of all time.
If he answers yes, then he gets hammered for being full of himself and having a bloated head.
If he answers no, then he gets hammered for being a system quarterback that “anyone” could have success in.
The simple fact is that he wisely chose to acknowledge that football is not an “I” sport, but a “team” sport. If you doubt Brady isn’t the best, then I challenge you to put on the final minutes of Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots start their drive to try and tie the game, and watch the faces of the players on Atlanta’s bench. Go ahead and ask yourself, if you aren’t a Patriots fan if you didn’t say to yourself “oh oh,” when it became clear New England and Brady were going to have a chance to tie the game.
And when they won the coin toss.. be honest.. who really thought Brady wasn’t going to drive that team down the field for six points? The entire NFL fan base knew what was coming from the greatest of all time… and the team he plays for.
Top 20 at best?
Mr. Asterisk?
Seriously people. You sound like a bunch of damn fools.
Brady knows he’s surpassed everyone in football, including Montana. At this point, it’s still Michael Jordan in modern team sports and Brady can’t match that dominance. Brady is too humble to mention that he surpassed Montana, but the numbers don’t lie. Brady will let others define him, but SB 51 was Brady’s personal stamp on ending any Montana debate.
As much as non Patriot fans hate him, the guy is humble and a class act.
He’s a system quarterback, in that he understands his and his opposition’s system better than any other quarterback in history. Dunk and dunk? Soft touch passes? Check. Rockets through tiny passing windows to 15 yards? Check. Occasional deep ball? Check. High completion percentage and minimal turnovers? Check. Get on everyone’s a$$ and make them better? Check. Another championship on the way? Check.
You mouth breathers who think a QB has to be Favrean, “gunslinging” INTs to opposing CBs, keep on denying the greatness.
He’s 100% right. If you plugged any of these guys into his spot… Marino, Montana, Unitas, Graham, Rodgers, Warner, Kelly, Aikman, Fouts… they would have been just as successful, likely more so. He’s a very good quarterback who is fortunate to have played for Belichick throughout his career.
It’s also impossible to overlook the fact that his success is tainted by a cheating scandal. That stain will stay with him forever.
You have the Giants and two miracle catches to thank for the fact that Brady’s G.O.A.T. status is even open for debate.
Respect to Brady for understanding the truth, he’s a product of the system. Now if we can only get the short sided Pat’s fans and media to realize this.
IMHO, he’s not the most “talented” QB of all time. But, he certainly has been the most successful. I think there are several QBs who were/are more talented, including Rodgers and Marino. But, he’s the “best” QB of this era, no question. You can’t minimize the wins and trophies.
Plus, he deserves kudos for the humility, which I think is genuine.
On the other hand, IMHO, Belichick is BY FAR the best coach and game manager of this era, and maybe even all time (Lombardi? Walsh? Chuck Noll?).
Packers Fan
Vikes fan here. He is the GOAT. The debate should be over by now.
Sorry to disagree with you Tom, but yes – yes you are.
It is no longer up for debate. Joe can keep telling his wife that he is the greatest of all time while she rolls her eyes at him again.
Brady is the best for 5 reasons,
1. Regular season stats. In his era Brady is consistently among the leaders.
2. SB. Everyone plays with the same rules but there are more teams now so the it’s harder get to a SB.
3. Leadership. Brady keeps the team 1st mentality, some guys are uncoachable or need a certain system. Other QB are looting the cash drawer while the team goes down in flames (yes Flacco I’m looking at you)
4. Supporting cast. Brady won with differant styles smash mouth with Dillon and Blount or airing it out with Welker and Moss
5. Clutch. No QB has been behind and led comebacks as many times on the biggest stage. He is the best clutch QB ever.
redclaw1314 says:
May 15, 2017 10:47 AM
This guy sets the standard.
Correction – he IS the standard.
“what I played against,” – I couldn’t help but think he meant having two extra bye weeks by having the Bills in the division helped his career.
Always said he is the greatest in the modern era, but if he were to play before the rule change on the way a defensive player could hit a QB, I don’t think he would be as successful. It is no secret he does not like to be hit. It is easier to be a QB today just as it is more difficult to be a defensive player in today’s NFL.
Dude has 5 rings…if he’s not the GOAT, who is?
touchdownroddywhite says:
May 15, 2017 10:45 AM
For the love of God… Please not 5 more years. I’m trying real hard here to appreciate the final years of a certain HOFers career, but it’s so hard to do when the AFC is practically locked up by the end of June and you’re left feeling sorry for whatever NFC team advances to the SB to likely face the “evil genius”.
Enjoy it Pats fans. It’ll be decades before something like this happens again, and next time it probably won’t be your team.
Pats fans don’t need to be told it won’t last forever. Your exasperation comes from the hope that your crappy team will at least have a 1-in-32 chance at something other than failure once Brady retires.
mazenblue says:
May 15, 2017 10:46 AM
If Brady had Jerry Rice to throw to his whole career the Super Bowls would be double his 5. Humble dude and obvious GOAT. Haters gon hate. And when you’re GOAT, there should be plenty of haters at work going around.
Montana won 2 Super Bowls before Rice ever played ONE DOWN with the 49ers,
That being said, Brady is top 3 All-Time.
brady knows that cheating is wrong and this proves it
The correct answer is always Johnny Unitas anyway. But yeah, at least Brady has perspective. Best of this era for sure though just like Montana was of his, and even though people who try to tear them down point to their favorable circumstances to discredit them, both the 49ers and Patriots were losing (even though the Patriots not as much as the 49ers were in light of Parcells recent time there) before they took over.
Brady is the greatest of the FA and salary cap era, beyond that the argument is silly. But the ‘system’ and ‘he couldn’t have done it back in the day’ comments are even dumber. Every QB that ever played did it as part of an offense and every offense is in itself a system. The argument that somehow it diminishes what a player does inside it just shows how little the person making it knows about the game itself. As for the ‘back in the day’ folks, give it a rest. You don’t know what Brady would have done then anymore than you know what (insert your hero here) would do now. For those that feel compelled to make the argument then in the entire Super Bowl era if anything Brady should get bonus points for playing in his portion of it. The deck was so heavily stacked in Montana’s favor during his era that any comparison falls on it’s face. Prior to true FA and the cap once team was assembled it was the owner’s checkbook that determined how long it stayed together. There was a much bigger separation between the few haves and the many have nots than there is now.
I am a Dolphins fan of a certain age. I have seen all the QB’s from Starr to Brady play in their primes. Starr was a true leader of men, Marino was the best pure passer I ever saw, Montana was the most physically gifted, Tarkenton had the best legs and near field vision and Tom Brady is without a doubt the smartest. As great as he was Peyton Manning doesn’t belong in the conversation with any of them. Beyond that all I can say is anyone that can’t see Brady’s greatness is simply blinded by the uniform he wears.
He’s in the discussion. Greatest of the salary cap error? There’s a debate between him and Peyton, but I’d give it to Brady (as a Steelers fan, I’d rather not).
GOAT? It’s easy to forget there was a lot of football before the Superbowls. Otto Graham. Sammy Baugh. Johnny U. Brady is in the discussion, but you almost have to break it up by eras.
Good answer, Tom.
GOAT discussion are almost impossible between eras. The game kind of looks the same – but it wasn’t and it isn’t.
Unitas. Montana. Brady.
Pick one of those three – any one – and honestly, you’re not really “wrong.”
Tom Brady is a humble player and understands his “own” greatness in terms of “team” – NOT individual accolades.
People will argue the G.O.A.T. title – but it’s never been said that HE has placed himself on THAT pedestal and he wont.
Signed – Dolphin Fan
I agree with you Tom.
Montana
Elway
Manning
Brady
Prior to the Patriots latest super bowl victory, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Tom Brady had four super bowl victories each. I don’t recall there being a consensus that these three guys were all tied as the 3 greatest QBs to ever play the game. So obviously there isn’t a consensus that the number of super bowl wins is the only determining factor in the argument about the greatest of all time. Lots of people think Dan Marino was the best ever, and he didn’t win one super bowl. Some think it’s Peyton Manning. Some think John Elway. Some Otto Graham. Johnny Unitas. I have no problem with the fans of any of these QBs considering their guy as the best ever.
mazenblue,
I don’t know if you realize this, but Brady played with Randy Moss about as long as Montana played with Rice, lol. Look it up, and we know who won with his elite talent at WR and who didn’t. Just saying. When Patriot fans make silly arguments like this, you sound almost as stupid as the Brady haters who try to reduce him to a nobody because of who his coach has been.
mazenblue says:
May 15, 2017 10:46 AM
If Brady had Jerry Rice to throw to his whole career the Super Bowls would be double his 5. Humble dude and obvious GOAT. Haters gon hate. And when you’re GOAT, there should be plenty of haters at work going around
“Haters gon hate.”
Educate yourself.
Montana played with Rice for only 2 Super Bowls.
The first Super Bowl he won with a bunch of no-names on offense.
The second one (against Marino) his best receiver was a running back – Roger Craig.
If you get the chance, watch the 1989 Super Bowl. The 49ers went up against John Elway (HOF) and Denver’s #1 ranked defense. Destroyed them 55 – 10. Utter domination, and Montana made it look easy. Never seen anything like that in the biggest game of the year, the Super Bowl.
That being said. Brady is unquestionably in the top spot for his era, and probably 1a and Montana 1b.
After that super bowl I don’t know how anyone could argue it anymore.
The most accomplished PLAYER to ever don a uniform in the history of the NFL Super Bowl era. He does not need to win another title to earn that distinction.
Tom will never admit that he is the greatest… He has too much class. He will always be uncomfortable with that title. The opportunity he was afforded with the Patriots was not wasted, he made the most of it and then some. Ability aside , that fact along speaks volumes about his place in history.
I AGREE WITH YOU 100% TOMMY!
Wow, it never ceases to amaze me how unintelligent some posters are. So tainted by hatred they spout nonsense about system QB’s. All teams have a system of some sort. A good system includes talented players and a coach that can see the talent and get the most out of it.
I have said it before, no one can anoint a player the greatest of all time, to compare different generations against one another is impossible due to items like rule changes and training. One can only say they are the best of their generation and in the conversation for best of all time.
Brady is a great QB, an even greater teammate, and when all is said and done will probably be known for his personal greatness as well. All of the haters out there, waiting for some event to come along and truly taint his legacy are in for a big disappointment.
Brady is straight class, unlike the idiot haters here.
The best of the best in any walk of life leave the rankings to others .Outside of Mohamed Ali who in fact called himself the greatest the only others to do so are wrastlers (note not wrestlers) or those insecure in their own standing .Imagine if Brady said yeah I know I am the greatest ,I have a supermodel for I wife ,look in the mirror and I see model/movie star looks an oh by the way my wife and I are approaching a billion dollars in net worth.
Humble is the 199 th pick in the draft who still with 5 rings at 40 is still acting like he had to prove himself everyday.
@patsfan4life (aka I heart the Jets)
Each week you serve up the same slop with this “system” garbage. Yet, you can’t explain what this “system” is and why former Patriots insiders like Bill Obrien, Romeo Crennel, Thomas Dimitroff, Scott Pioli, Jason Licht, and Jon Robinson don’t have enough skill among them to figure out how to stop it.
BTW… catfishing on a football site is a clear warning sign.
Rodgers >= Brady
Belichick+Brady >McCarthy+Rodgers
Against a defense with a good pass rush, there’s no question Rodgers is better.
One is reliant on the other. When TB12 came to NE, there was no “system”. Belichik has had the luxury of having one of the greatest clutch performers ever around which he could build his system. People can say TB12 isn’t the same without Belichik, but Belichik is not the same without TB12 either. Would Walsh have been as successful without Montana in the early years, or Montana without Walsh? Doubtful. With a different roster every year? Extremely doubtful.
tylawspick6 says:
May 15, 2017 10:35 AM
easily the classiest and most humble
legendary nfl player ever
i like how he appreciates bb the gm
and coach, realizing if
numerous other franchises drafted him, no way
he is as successful or even close, really
I guess you never heard of Bart Starr who, by the way, won 5 championships in 7 years. Starr is the epitome of class and being humble.
I agree with your second comment. And Brady is right.