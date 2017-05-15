Tom Brady targets playing until 45, for now

At at time when the question of Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo continues to loom for the Patriots in 2018, Brady has reiterated that he intends to play for half a decade beyond that.
“I always said my mid-40s, and naturally that means around 45,” Brady told Ian O’Connor of ESPN.com.
There’s one caveat that first emerged after Super Bowl LI, when Brady revealed, apparently jokingly, that his wife was pressuring him to walk away while on top.
“She makes decisions for our family that I’ve got to deal with,” Brady said. “Hopefully she never says, ‘Look, this has to be it.’ . . . My wife and my kids, it’s a big investment of their time and energy, too.”
Brady added that Ms. Brady has signed off on his target of 45, again with a caveat: “She also wants me to take good care of myself and still have my energy. My kids have grown up faster than I thought.”
This doesn’t mean 45 is the definite ending point. Brady seems to be willing to reassess once he gets there, before deciding whether to keep going.
“”If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue,” Brady said. “If you said 50, then you can say 60, too, then 70. I think 45 is a pretty good number for right now. I know the effort it takes to be 40. . . . My love for the sport will never go away. I don’t think at 45 it will go away. At some point, everybody moves on. Some people don’t do it on their terms. I feel I want it to be on my terms. I’ve got to make appropriate choices on how to do that, how to put myself in the best position to reach my long-term goals.”
That’s the key takeaway — he wants to walk away on his own terms and not based on what anyone else decides. But, again, there’s another caveat. He sounds as if could be willing to stay with the Patriots as the backup to the next starter.
“When you’re a member of a team sport, the best guy plays,” Brady said. “So I always want to make sure I’m the best guy, and I give our team a great chance to win. But if you’re ever not [the best guy], part of being a great teammate is letting the other guy do that, as well. Competition is what has always driven me. I’ve never been one that was hand selected, to be this particular player. . . . In high school, college, professionally, I think the greater the competition, the more that it really allows me to dig deep and bring the best out of me.”
The problem for Brady arises when the very best he can bring is no longer better than someone else’s. Would he try to start for another team? Would he eventually hold a clipboard?
For now, no one knows, including Brady. The one thing that we do know is that Father Time eventually will remain unbeaten.
So hard to hate this guy. I try. I really do.
Signed
– Jets Fan
Like chum in the water to the trolls.
GOAT.
What a self-centered media Queen. The good ones know when it’s time to go and dont pin a number to it. If Brady plays until 45, what ever, have fun in Cleveland.
Nother at all a pats fan but I must say this guy is so far and away the greatest of all time, it’s almost silly. Hope he plays till 50. Just maybe let my birds win one of those superbowls till then
He may be the GOAT but he’s not on my secret man crush list like Favre is
Brady will make 45 playing at a high level easily. He looks and plays like he is 27 right now. He is actually in better condition today than he was at 27.
Play, Tommy, play!
Unlike last season, hopefully next time you and the Pats come to AZ, the friggin’ commissioner will let you play, not depriving fans around the league a chance to see him play in person, all so the commish can feel good about himself.
Brady may be targeting 45, but Madden is targeting 40.
I believe that…unless he gets injured again this year. Which, he will.
Rough life.
When he hits the wall it’s going to be hard
We will not know in advance when he is hanging it up. It would be a distraction that he and this team abhors. It is best that he puts it far enough out that he doesn’t have to constantly answer the question. I predict no more than two more years and then Garoppolo or Brissette take over.
Jaromír Jágr Is still playing at 45.
I think Brady is on solid ground
He will play until 45 just not with the Patriots.
What’ll that be, 9 or 10 rings?
I target dating college girls until I’m 45. Unfortunately for me the college girls don’t see it the same way and I’ll be 45 in a couple of weeks. Dang!
Brady will make 45 playing at a high level easily.
You know this how? LOL at fanboys mancrush!
Madden Cover Curse incoming
Yes, Father Time is unbeaten but it’s been a pleasure watching Brady give him a run for his money. And when it does wind down nothing can take away the greatness we got to see. In my minds eye Ali forever stands over Liston, Secretariat still explodes out of the final turn and pulls away, Bob Gibson is striking out 17 Tigers in game one of the WS, Marino is defeating a pass rush by just snapping his wrist and sending the ball 20 yards on a rope, Jordan is hovering mid air with his tongue out as the ball goes in and Bobby Orr forever remains suspended parallel to the ice of the old Garden. It’s kind of sad more supposed sports fans can’t just appreciate greatness whatever uniform it wears.
I mean, he can definitely afford the roids and the hair plugs to conceal the hair loss caused by the roids, so why not?
Your offensive line and line coach will decide how long you play !!!!
I try so hard to hate Brady but just look at the facts…inarguably one of the greatest if not greatest players in NFL history (regardless of position) still performing his job at a very high level for his age, more than financially set for life, and married to a gorgeous model. If that is not what men consider to be living the “American Dream” then please enlighten me on what is.
Father time is still undefeated. Ask Peyton.
Things like planter facitis , shoulder, back and knee problems appear and they decide when it is time.
Now let’s wait for some lame comment about him just being a system quarterback (whatever that means).
And he’s only the 3rd best QB on his own team. That’s amazing
learysdisciples says:
May 15, 2017 4:16 PM
I believe that…unless he gets injured again this year. Which, he will.
Someday we’ll be telling our grandkids stories about Brady, LT, Montana and other greats while you will be wishing injury on whoever is embarrassing your team that season. I have to say I think our futures hold more promise.
Brady needs a life (after football)
People look unstoppable until they don’t.
Brady is going to hit the wall sonner then later and I highly doubt he is in the league in 2020
todd6162 says:
May 15, 2017 4:18 PM
When he hits the wall it’s going to be hard
been a pats fan for 40 years now. this is a true statement. its gonna be hard when it comes the day we gotta let tom brady not be our qb. i love tb12 as the true man he is. go to a game in foxboro, and if there was ever any doubt as to who the MAN in that stadium is, its 12. even over bill. bills management, and new englanders know the grind tb12 endures!! bills job is secure. toms never is. yet he cements it with his play every season. i have loved this ride as a fan, and i hope it continues at this level for 5 more years. well see.
In related news, Jets, Bills and Dolphins fans are excited at the prospect of their teams competing for the AFC East championship in 2023.
That whimpering sound you hear is the rest of the AFC.
Yes, Father Time is unbeaten but it’s been a pleasure watching Brady give him a run for his money. And when it does wind down nothing can take away the greatness we got to see. In my minds eye Ali forever stands over Liston, Secretariat still explodes out of the final turn and pulls away, Bob Gibson is striking out 17 Tigers in game one of the WS, Marino is defeating a pass rush by just snapping his wrist and sending the ball 20 yards on a rope, Jordan is hovering mid air with his tongue out as the ball goes in and Bobby Orr forever remains suspended parallel to the ice of the old Garden. It’s kind of sad more Patriot fans can’t just appreciate greatness whatever uniform it wears.
There I fixed the last line for you. I have enjoyed watching Brady’s career even as he toys with my Steelers every game. What’s bad is Patriot fans make it so easy to hate the team because of their boorish behavior…..otherwise Tammy could replace the fat orange in Washington.
He’ll play until the balls are completely deflated.