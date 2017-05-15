Tom Brady targets playing until 45, for now

At at time when the question of Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo continues to loom for the Patriots in 2018, Brady has reiterated that he intends to play for half a decade beyond that.
“I always said my mid-40s, and naturally that means around 45,” Brady told Ian O’Connor of ESPN.com.
There’s one caveat that first emerged after Super Bowl LI, when Brady revealed, apparently jokingly, that his wife was pressuring him to walk away while on top.
“She makes decisions for our family that I’ve got to deal with,” Brady said. “Hopefully she never says, ‘Look, this has to be it.’ . . . My wife and my kids, it’s a big investment of their time and energy, too.”
Brady added that Ms. Brady has signed off on his target of 45, again with a caveat: “She also wants me to take good care of myself and still have my energy. My kids have grown up faster than I thought.”
This doesn’t mean 45 is the definite ending point. Brady seems to be willing to reassess once he gets there, before deciding whether to keep going.
“”If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don’t see why I wouldn’t want to continue,” Brady said. “If you said 50, then you can say 60, too, then 70. I think 45 is a pretty good number for right now. I know the effort it takes to be 40. . . . My love for the sport will never go away. I don’t think at 45 it will go away. At some point, everybody moves on. Some people don’t do it on their terms. I feel I want it to be on my terms. I’ve got to make appropriate choices on how to do that, how to put myself in the best position to reach my long-term goals.”
That’s the key takeaway — he wants to walk away on his own terms and not based on what anyone else decides. But, again, there’s another caveat. He sounds as if could be willing to stay with the Patriots as the backup to the next starter.
“When you’re a member of a team sport, the best guy plays,” Brady said. “So I always want to make sure I’m the best guy, and I give our team a great chance to win. But if you’re ever not [the best guy], part of being a great teammate is letting the other guy do that, as well. Competition is what has always driven me. I’ve never been one that was hand selected, to be this particular player. . . . In high school, college, professionally, I think the greater the competition, the more that it really allows me to dig deep and bring the best out of me.”
The problem for Brady arises when the very best he can bring is no longer better than someone else’s. Would he try to start for another team? Would he eventually hold a clipboard?
For now, no one knows, including Brady. The one thing that we do know is that Father Time eventually will remain unbeaten.
What a self-centered media Queen. The good ones know when it’s time to go and dont pin a number to it. If Brady plays until 45, what ever, have fun in Cleveland.
Nother at all a pats fan but I must say this guy is so far and away the greatest of all time, it’s almost silly. Hope he plays till 50. Just maybe let my birds win one of those superbowls till then
Brady will make 45 playing at a high level easily. He looks and plays like he is 27 right now. He is actually in better condition today than he was at 27.
Unlike last season, hopefully next time you and the Pats come to AZ, the friggin’ commissioner will let you play, not depriving fans around the league a chance to see him play in person, all so the commish can feel good about himself.
When he hits the wall it’s going to be hard
We will not know in advance when he is hanging it up. It would be a distraction that he and this team abhors. It is best that he puts it far enough out that he doesn’t have to constantly answer the question. I predict no more than two more years and then Garoppolo or Brissette take over.
He will play until 45 just not with the Patriots.
Brady will make 45 playing at a high level easily.
Yes, Father Time is unbeaten but it’s been a pleasure watching Brady give him a run for his money. And when it does wind down nothing can take away the greatness we got to see. In my minds eye Ali forever stands over Liston, Secretariat still explodes out of the final turn and pulls away, Bob Gibson is striking out 17 Tigers in game one of the WS, Marino is defeating a pass rush by just snapping his wrist and sending the ball 20 yards on a rope, Jordan is hovering mid air with his tongue out as the ball goes in and Bobby Orr forever remains suspended parallel to the ice of the old Garden. It’s kind of sad more supposed sports fans can’t just appreciate greatness whatever uniform it wears.
I try so hard to hate Brady but just look at the facts…inarguably one of the greatest if not greatest players in NFL history (regardless of position) still performing his job at a very high level for his age, more than financially set for life, and married to a gorgeous model. If that is not what men consider to be living the “American Dream” then please enlighten me on what is.
Father time is still undefeated. Ask Peyton.
Things like planter facitis , shoulder, back and knee problems appear and they decide when it is time.
Now let’s wait for some lame comment about him just being a system quarterback (whatever that means).
Someday we’ll be telling our grandkids stories about Brady, LT, Montana and other greats while you will be wishing injury on whoever is embarrassing your team that season. I have to say I think our futures hold more promise.
been a pats fan for 40 years now. this is a true statement. its gonna be hard when it comes the day we gotta let tom brady not be our qb. i love tb12 as the true man he is. go to a game in foxboro, and if there was ever any doubt as to who the MAN in that stadium is, its 12. even over bill. bills management, and new englanders know the grind tb12 endures!! bills job is secure. toms never is. yet he cements it with his play every season. i have loved this ride as a fan, and i hope it continues at this level for 5 more years. well see.
If anyone can find a way to cheat death, it will be Tom Brady.
Yes, Father Time is unbeaten but it’s been a pleasure watching Brady give him a run for his money. And when it does wind down nothing can take away the greatness we got to see. In my minds eye Ali forever stands over Liston, Secretariat still explodes out of the final turn and pulls away, Bob Gibson is striking out 17 Tigers in game one of the WS, Marino is defeating a pass rush by just snapping his wrist and sending the ball 20 yards on a rope, Jordan is hovering mid air with his tongue out as the ball goes in and Bobby Orr forever remains suspended parallel to the ice of the old Garden. It’s kind of sad more Patriot fans can’t just appreciate greatness whatever uniform it wears.
There I fixed the last line for you. I have enjoyed watching Brady’s career even as he toys with my Steelers every game. What’s bad is Patriot fans make it so easy to hate the team because of their boorish behavior…..otherwise Tammy could replace the fat orange in Washington.
That would make over two full decades of cheating, even including the season he missed. You’d think if he really is the GOAT he’d end up with more championships.
Football is unique among the major sports in a lot of ways. It’s not surprising one of the greats contemplating their playing mortality would have one of the big ones in mind. With only 16 games to a season and the playoffs consisting of a single game elimination tournament any distraction is an intolerable one. No matter how they swirl around him Brady hasn’t just avoided distractions better than any athlete I can recall he has defused more of them better than any GM I can remember. Even if he really were planning on playing for 5 more months rather than 5 more years it’s not surprising that the uber focused Brady would still kick the retirement distraction can down the road before it could ever become one.
Said it before and I’ll say it again, the only real flaw I can find with Brady is the uniform he wears. It’s bad enough he has to be in the AFC, having him in the same division is just adding insult to injury.
What the haters hate most about Brady is what I love most about him — his passion for the game. The guy loves to play and unlike many NFL players he does what he has to do to prepare himself at all times.
Tom Brady is the best QB of his era and that’s all you need to say. He is one of the greatest players — not just QB’s — to ever play as well.
I am a Packers fan and I will argue until I’m blue in the face that Bart Starr was as good as any QB who ever played — including Tom Brady. Starr’s record speaks for itself and no one was smarter or a better leader at QB than he was.
But it doesn’t change my feelings one bit toward Brady. Over the last 22 years, the Packers have been very fortunate to have had two of the best QB’s to ever play in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, and anyone who says they aren’t probably supports legalizing cocaine. But neither of them are equal to Tom Brady. Why? Because Brady keeps winning championships with a totally different cast of characters, and often with a so-so offensive line. It’s nothing sort of amazing what he has done.
I will not go as far as to say Tom Brady is the greatest QB of all time because it’s totally unfair to compare QB’s who played in different eras. Most of the people who call him the GOAT never even heard of many of the great QB’s who ever played. But he certainly is one of them and no matter who you name, he is as good as they are or were.
So keep on hating Brady if you want. But he’s only going to keep making you madder as he keeps on beating your favorite team’s butt.
And no matter when he retires, it will be a sad for all true NFL fans.
3 days after SB win…Brady was in Gillette, working out and preparing to get better for next year.
Age, gets to everyone….but…with Brady it does seem that he gets BETTER every season…and he STILL outworks and outprepares every QB on the planet,.
So…you root for the guy…cause no one wants it more than he does.
Tom Brady wants to play until 45. Tom Brady averages a Super Bowl appearance every two years. Sleep tight.
Hate to help Maust out but there still some more.. Like Bird and Majic, or Willis Reed in that 7th game, or Reggie hitting those 3 homers, or John Havlicheck and Earl the Pearl Monroe or Gretsky… so many left not mentioned. Tom’s in there though no question about it.
I hope he does. That means Rodgers will want to do the same thing.
Well, you know what they say.. the only thing that’s undefeated is time.. oh, and Joe Montana in the Superbowl.
He can eat all the vegetables and whole grain he wants. Despite the protections, someone is gonna hit this guy and end his career. Thats not a wish, its a prediction; based on the statistical hazard function of playing quarterback in the NFL as you age. The legs slow down, the quick twitch is just a little less quick, the ligaments and tendons become less flexible and the likelihood of a serious injury increase each year. Some 25 year old 230 pound athlete in the prime of his career will hit him just a little late – 15 yards and a stretcher and a whisper – “he shoulda walked off when he had the chance”.
Forget Father Time. Just enjoy the greatest player of all time while we can. If it’s only a year, whatever it’s another year of icing on the cake. Relax and enjoy because we’ll never see a gut that long ever again.
He looks physically better today than 10 years ago. I believe he could make it to 45.
This good of a QB and person…….once in a lifetime.
But then again he’s one bad hit away from forced retirement. I hope he stays healthy. He is just a joy to watch.
Tom Brady is a lot like Jim Harbaugh and Pete Rose. Those guys are all about winning. They leave no stone unturned when it comes to creating a winning environment. Brady doesn’t let anything or anyone distract his team. He’ll announce that he played his last game after he played his last game. He won’t cause a distraction. He could make that announcement next year, but it will be after the season.
Aaron Rogers has a god given right arm, that alone does not make him a great QB. Not even in the discussion
Once Tom starts practicing field goals, we’ll know he’s changed his target to 50 years.
Unfortunately even the special underwear and jammies Brady wears won’t hold off time. He will be 40 before the season starts. If he can play this year and 2 more seasons he could surpass all passing records.
While Tom is nearly 40, what so many don’t understand is that he is blessed with a body of a 27 year old. His wife with her long career as a top model learned how to slow down the aging process through nutrition, exercise and rest. Giselle shared all of this with Tom and he is so focused on perfection that he embraced it fully.
Some will dismiss this but it is real. It isn’t just luck that Tom has defied the aging process – he works at it. However, he also needs the O-line to continue to play well to protect him.
I would hate to see Tom leave the Pats. But I’m afraid he would not be able to handle being #2. I believe he’s the Goat but like so many greats they just don’t see it when it’s time. It would be terrible to see him go elsewhere and fail. Bill will know and Tom should accept it and go out on top.
I do not see Brady playing for any other head coach than Bill Belichick. What I do see is Brady playing fewer snaps throughout the season, especially early in the year and in games with known “lesser” opponents.
That is how you can lengthen out your aging starter’s career. by letting the young backups play the games with the scrub teams, as those are the ones most likely to go bounty hunting.
Going to be the Gordie Howe of the NFL. Will soon be passing the ball to kids that were born after he won his first SB.
