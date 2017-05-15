 Skip to content

Two men arrested after robbing Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 15, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT
Chiefs first-round rookie Patrick Mahomes was robbed on Friday, but he was unharmed and police were able to track the suspects down quickly and return his stolen property.

CBS 19 in Mahomes’ hometown of Tyler, Texas reports that Mahomes and three other people had just exited a vehicle outside a home when they were approached by two men. One of the men gestured as if he had a gun in his waistband and demanded property. Mahomes and his companions handed over what was demanded and the two men fled.

Police were called, the men and their vehicle were described, and deputies quickly saw a vehicle and suspects matching the description. The vehicle was pulled over and the stolen property was inside.

Two men, 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson, were transported to the Smith County Jail.

14 Responses to “Two men arrested after robbing Patrick Mahomes”
  1. angrydave38 says: May 15, 2017 12:50 PM

    Billy Ray Cyrus was however, not implicated.

  2. skoobyfl says: May 15, 2017 12:51 PM

    Get anything accomplished in life and you’re instantly a potential victim and target.

  3. RussianBreadMaker says: May 15, 2017 12:54 PM

    Did they get robbed at the Rodeo?

  4. factschecker says: May 15, 2017 12:55 PM

    Smart decision to call the police. Better than having an amateur shootout out in the street. Let the professionals handle it. That’s what they do for a living.

  5. thermalito says: May 15, 2017 12:55 PM

    skoobyfl: Usually by left wing politicians

  6. hrmlss says: May 15, 2017 12:57 PM

    Manziel 2.0

  7. The Phantom Stranger says: May 15, 2017 12:59 PM

    I’m curious as to whether the guy who gestured as if he had a gun actually had a gun.

  8. ktimmmtb says: May 15, 2017 1:00 PM

    Two men, 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson, were transported to the Smith County Jail.
    ————————————————————-
    Billy Ray was later released on bail by two Wall Street brothers for a social experiment, and hilarity ensues.

  9. lildeucedeuce says: May 15, 2017 1:00 PM

    Scary stuff. Nice to hear it ended well enough.

  10. bkostela says: May 15, 2017 1:04 PM

    This is clearly a hate crime – picking on the kid cause he only has one first name.

  11. xavier179 says: May 15, 2017 1:09 PM

    Never trust anyone that uses 3 names.

  12. udub says: May 15, 2017 1:11 PM

    Luckily this happened after the draft.

    Knowing the draft “experts” being robbed would be a character issue for Mahomes

  13. QB Film Room says: May 15, 2017 1:12 PM

    Why is this dude going back home and going out with friends!!!??? Come on dude you in league now

  14. lks311 says: May 15, 2017 1:18 PM

    Love the word, “transported”. Makes it sound as if they were on a Field Trip or something.

