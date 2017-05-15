Two men arrested after robbing Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs first-round rookie Patrick Mahomes was robbed on Friday, but he was unharmed and police were able to track the suspects down quickly and return his stolen property.
CBS 19 in Mahomes’ hometown of Tyler, Texas reports that Mahomes and three other people had just exited a vehicle outside a home when they were approached by two men. One of the men gestured as if he had a gun in his waistband and demanded property. Mahomes and his companions handed over what was demanded and the two men fled.
Police were called, the men and their vehicle were described, and deputies quickly saw a vehicle and suspects matching the description. The vehicle was pulled over and the stolen property was inside.
Two men, 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson, were transported to the Smith County Jail.
Billy Ray Cyrus was however, not implicated.
Get anything accomplished in life and you’re instantly a potential victim and target.
Did they get robbed at the Rodeo?
Smart decision to call the police. Better than having an amateur shootout out in the street. Let the professionals handle it. That’s what they do for a living.
Manziel 2.0
I’m curious as to whether the guy who gestured as if he had a gun actually had a gun.
Billy Ray was later released on bail by two Wall Street brothers for a social experiment, and hilarity ensues.
Scary stuff. Nice to hear it ended well enough.
This is clearly a hate crime – picking on the kid cause he only has one first name.
Never trust anyone that uses 3 names.
Luckily this happened after the draft.
Knowing the draft “experts” being robbed would be a character issue for Mahomes
Why is this dude going back home and going out with friends!!!??? Come on dude you in league now
Love the word, “transported”. Makes it sound as if they were on a Field Trip or something.
It’s nice to hear that the player wasn’t being the criminal for once!
I knew the Bills front office wasn’t going to get away with what they did to the Chiefs
I love when criminals not only have more than two names, but they’re also full legal names that most people only use as nicknames.
QB Film Room says:
May 15, 2017 1:12 PM
Because not everyone is a dirtbag who forgets their family, friends or where they came from after they come across a little money.
Kudos on some of the comments, guys. References to Billy Ray Cyrus and the movie Trading Places are what I need on a Monday.
QB Film Room says:
May 15, 2017 1:12 PM
So because he’s in the NFL now means he can’t go home or hang with friends when they were doing nothing wrong and minding their own business? Don’t be so dumb
“Chauffeured” not “transported.”
Very fortunate. Could have ended very badly, as many of these do
Pat Mahomes or I’ll do it myself
And the number of criminals named “Billy Ray” continues to grow. Please refrain from naming your kids Billy Ray!
Signed,
Billy Ray Valentine
“Looking good, Billy Ray…
feeling good, Lewis! …”
Will Raider Fans stop at nothing to try to beat the Chiefs? Just give it up already..
Three sweet Trading Places references in one story’s comment section! YES!
It is Tyler, Texas.
What do you expect?
It is all the Mayor’s fault. Also, the immigration policy of the town is somehow at fault too. And the town’s gun laws.
Without those things, this never would have occurred.
Police reports always use the full name of the perp. That doesn’t mean the perp uses the full name on an everyday basis. That said, Billy Ray definitely goes by Billy Ray.
Welcome to rookie bootcamp, Mr. MaHomes!
Lesson 1: How and When to call Audibles
And in other news, the Mensa Society has rescinded the approval notices of Michael Blake Pinkerton and Billy Ray Johnson.
Good job by the poleez!
Where’s Jessie James when you really need him?
So i’m guessing Mahomes didn’t roll up to camp in a 1997 Camry.
58 years old and out robbing people…talk about a long life of being a total loser.
Tom Brady would have fought off the robbers.
Hasnt played a down and already pick sixec? Nice.
It was a hair raising experience for “II”. I’d pay money to hear him relate the events in that helium pitched voice of his.
I wonder if Billy Ray said, “Is there a problem, officers?” when he got pulled over.
I have no legs
Billy Ray didn’t actually have a gun in his pants, he was just really glad to see them.
Hope he knows how lucky he is, and wins Super Bowls for the Chiefs. KC has this division locked up for the next 10 years.
Ahsum. He hasnt played a down yet and has already been picked six. That is soooo cool!
hmmmmm had it been me that was robbed the police would of not shown it priority and return the stolen goods right away like they did for mahomes
A 34 year old and a 58 year old I guess never outgrew the childish antics. How stupid can you get. Look how quickly they were captured. In this selphie, video social media driven world, you really can’t get away with anything for long, but some dipsticks are too dumb to realize it..
A hit team sent by Alice Smith. Of course it fell short.
These guys will have a valid defense…Tyler is in east TX (otherwise known as Hicksville) & they were just bored as hell, LOL…believe me, I live 30 min. away in Longview & I am plotting to escape to a real city ASAP, before I blow my brains out…21st century & everybody here STILL wears cowboy hats, cowboy boots, chews tobacco & say things like “I’m fixin’ to do”…complete insanity!
Nothing good happens when you name your kid “Billy Ray”.
hakunamangata says:
May 15, 2017 1:38 PM
I knew the Bills front office wasn’t going to get away with what they did to the Chiefs
Swapped 1st round picks for 2017, Chiefs gave up a 3rd and next years 1st.
Yes…I see what you mean, that was quite a fleece job! Echoes of the Herschel walker trade for sure!! SMDH.