Washington signs two tryout guys, cuts Tharold Simon

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Tharold Simon always seemed like a good idea in Seattle, but he hasn’t found much success anywhere else.

The veteran cornerback was released by Washington today, as part of a flurry of news. They also announced they had signed two tryout players (tight end Manasseh Garner and cornerback Tevin Homer), and waived linebacker Khairi Fortt and tight end Wes Saxton.

Simon was signed by Washington in January, after a brief stop in Arizona last year.

He once drew praise as a junior member of the Seahawks talented secondary, and had the size and apparent ability, but never panned out as a player.