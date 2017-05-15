 Skip to content

Washington signs two tryout guys, cuts Tharold Simon

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 15, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Tharold Simon always seemed like a good idea in Seattle, but he hasn’t found much success anywhere else.

The veteran cornerback was released by Washington today, as part of a flurry of news. They also announced they had signed two tryout players (tight end Manasseh Garner and cornerback Tevin Homer), and waived linebacker Khairi Fortt and tight end Wes Saxton.

Simon was signed by Washington in January, after a brief stop in Arizona last year.

He once drew praise as a junior member of the Seahawks talented secondary, and had the size and apparent ability, but never panned out as a player.

2 Responses to "Washington signs two tryout guys, cuts Tharold Simon"
  1. abanig says: May 15, 2017 4:20 PM

    Seems like a meh

  2. Sal Tynuts says: May 15, 2017 4:31 PM

    Washington? I thought college players didnt get paid.

