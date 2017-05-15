Willie Colon, Peter King visit Tuesday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

PFT Live returns to 30 Rock on Tuesday for another three-hour look at the NFL. Former Jets and Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon will join me in studio for the final hour of the program. During hour two, we’ll hear from Peter King by phone.

Among other things, we’ll look at Tom Brady’s recent comments regarding his intention to play until he’s 45, and then to reassess the situation once he gets halfway to 90. If he’s determined to do that, the Patriots have to be willing to keep him. So that’s the focal point of the question of the day.

Will Brady finish his career with the Patriots? It’s a yes or a no, and if you care to equivocate do so in the comments. After, of course, enjoying the final installment of Monday’s visit from Barstool Big Cat and PFT Commenter to the show.