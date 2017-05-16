Adam Jones pleads guilty to obstructing official business

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested in early January after an incident at a Cincinnati hotel that left him facing multiple charges and that case reached its resolution in a courtroom on Tuesday morning.
Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business while a judge dismissed assault and disorderly conduct charges Jones faced after allegedly poking a security guard in the eye and resisting a police officer’s attempt to arrest him. A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was previously dismissed.
“I truly apologize for what I did, my actions. I’m trying to get better every day,” Jones said in court, via Terry Helmer of WCPO.
The charge Jones pleaded guilty to is a second-degree misdemeanor and he was sentenced to time served — two days — by the judge. He could face league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy as a result of the incident.
