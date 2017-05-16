Bob Marley’s grandson lands a roster spot in Washington

If all goes well for linebacker Nico Marley over the next few months, he won’t have to worry about working the night shift or joining the rat race to make ends meet.
The Redskins announced that they signed Marley to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. There was no corresponding roster move.
Marley played at Tulane, where he was credited with 48.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and four interceptions over 48 games. As pointed out in a recent profile on The Undefeated, Marley’s production came despite being undersized for the position at 5’8″ and 200 pounds and didn’t land him an invite to the Scouting Combine.
The undersized, undrafted Marley merited a profile on the site because of his lineage. He’s the grandson of music icon Bob Marley and the son of former University of Miami linebacker Rohan Marley, which won’t help him stick with the team in the regular season but does explain how Marley grabbed a bit more notice than your average NFL long shot.
♪♪ Don’t worry about a thing, ‘Cause every little thing gonna be all right… ♪♪
He is smaller than many RBs that he will try to stop. Good luck.
Not enough speed for Safety?
Hope he doesn’t fail the weed test.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
May 16, 2017 4:46 PM
___________
London Fletcher was 5’9, 230. Don’t want to jinx the kid by comparing him to a Great, but heart goes a long way in professional sports.
It isn’t summer without some Marley on the speaker