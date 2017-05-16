Brandon Graham is back to work, apparently

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

If Brandon Graham is in any way unhappy with his contract, he’s chosen to express it from inside the Eagles facility.

After mixed reports of his displeasure with his current deal and absence from voluntary workouts, Graham is back in the building today.

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the veteran defensive end posted a video on social media of himself entering the Eagles complex, ostensibly to participate in ongoing offseason workouts.

Graham is under contract for two more years at $6.5 million each. He’s played well and arguably deserves a raise, especially in light of the Vinny Curry extension last offseason.

But the Eagles also added free agent Chris Long and used their first-round pick on Derek Barnett, which cuts into any leverage Graham might have.