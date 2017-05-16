Brandon Graham: I’ve never had an issue with my contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was back at the team’s facility on Tuesday after being absent last week amid conflicting reports about whether Graham wanted a new contract from the team before he’d return to workouts.

Graham addressed those reports in a statement he posted to his Twitter account denying any dissatisfaction with the deal he signed in 2015.

“Back in Philly and I just wanted to clear a few things up for all of our fans,” Graham wrote. “I was never holding out. I was in Detroit last week spending some time with my family. I love playing in Philly, I love our fans and I love this organization. I’ve never had an issue with my contract. I don’t know where that news came from. I will be here at OTAs leading the charge and ready to get things started.”

Graham has base salaries of $6.5 million for each of the next two seasons and had 5.5 sacks while starting all 16 games for Philly last season.