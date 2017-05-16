Brandon Graham: I’ve never had an issue with my contract

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was back at the team’s facility on Tuesday after being absent last week amid conflicting reports about whether Graham wanted a new contract from the team before he’d return to workouts.
Graham addressed those reports in a statement he posted to his Twitter account denying any dissatisfaction with the deal he signed in 2015.
“Back in Philly and I just wanted to clear a few things up for all of our fans,” Graham wrote. “I was never holding out. I was in Detroit last week spending some time with my family. I love playing in Philly, I love our fans and I love this organization. I’ve never had an issue with my contract. I don’t know where that news came from. I will be here at OTAs leading the charge and ready to get things started.”
Graham has base salaries of $6.5 million for each of the next two seasons and had 5.5 sacks while starting all 16 games for Philly last season.
Graham called McLane’s report “fake news.”
