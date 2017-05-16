Brian Westbrook, Charean Williams join Wednesday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

The three-day run of PFT Live at 30 Rock ends Wednesday with a one-hour, in-studio visit from former NFL running back Brian Westbrook. The Eagles great will talk about the team for which he starred and the dynamic of older running backs changing teams, among other topics.

Calling the program in the 7:00 a.m. ET hour will be our good friend Charean Williams. Recently laid off after 18 years with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Charean serves as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, and she has served as president of the Pro Football Writers Association. She’s currently a free agent, but she likely won’t be for long.

The question of the day, in honor of the NBA Draft Lottery, focuses on the question of whether the NFL should have a draft lottery, or maybe no draft at all. Answer it, make a comment or two, and then join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN.