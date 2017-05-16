Cardinals’ John Brown played with a cyst on his spine

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

Cardinals receiver John Brown struggled through a disappointing season last year, having career lows in every statistical category. A significant health issue may have been the reason.

Brown told ESPN today that a cyst was found on his spine and that when it was drained after the season he felt better instantly.

“I’m feeling like myself,” Brown said. “I’m feeling good. I’m ready to help the team again.”

Brown said lifting weights and even eating had been difficult, and it was wearing on him mentally.

“It was painful,” Brown said. “Not only I couldn’t help the team, I wasn’t the person that my family knew I can be.”

Now, the Cardinals say Brown looks great in offseason workouts. Getting him back up to speed could be an important part of the Cardinals getting back to the playoffs.