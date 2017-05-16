Darren McFadden files second lawsuit against former financial advisor

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 16, 2017, 1:01 AM EDT

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has filed a second lawsuit against his former financial advisor Michael Vick.

No, not THAT Michael Vick.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, McFadden’s second lawsuit against Vick requests the addition of two other companies controlled by Vick to the initial suit.

The lawsuit alleges that Vick – a family friend – mismanaged McFadden’s finances after he entered the NFL. McFadden, just 20 years old at the time, gave power of attorney capabilities to Vick that gave Vick unfettered access to McFadden’s finances. The claim alleges that Vick “systematically converted a substantial portion of McFadden’s monies and assets for Vick’s own personal use and gain.”

Vick has denied the allegations.