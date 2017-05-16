DeShone Kizer can’t think about competing for starting job, yet

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 5:45 AM EDT

The Browns have declared an open competition for their starting quarterback job, which isn’t that hard to imagine.

But rookie DeShone Kizer admitted he’s not yet ready to think in those terms, as he tries to figure out what he doesn’t know so he can get to work on the rest.

“There’s so much I need to learn before I can even consider thinking about competition and trying to play,” Kizer said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Right now, I’m at step one. I need to get to level 500 before I can even consider stepping on an NFL field.”

At the moment, the Browns would lean toward second-year Cody Kessler, simply because he knows the language. But coach Hue Jackson threw everything at Kizer when he rolled in for rookie minicamp to show him what he needed to learn.

“I’m not babying him — that’s for sure — because the other teams won’t baby him, either,” Jackson said. “He just has to get used to it, and I think he has. He’s been outstanding that way. He gets it. He knows that my charge for him is a consistency level at a high level all of the time, and that is not going to happen in two days.”

That kind of push is going to take place in the classrooms, but also when Kizer leaves Ohio. Jackson’s sending him off to work with mechanical guru Tom House this summer, to polish his skills before he comes back to training camp. Jackson worked with many of those fine points during rookie minicamp, but Kizer acknowledged there was more to learn and more to do before he was ready to contend for a job.

“I’m completely open with big ears to take as much coaching as I possibly can,” Kizer said. “I completely understand that the things I did in college are not going to just jump over to the NFL and be exactly what they were. It’s going to take a lot of work.”

For that, he has the offseason. Because considering the state of the Browns depth chart (Kessler, Brock Osweiler, Kevin Hogan), his entry into an actual competition will be sooner rather than later.