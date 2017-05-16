Dolphins sign another draft pick

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

The Dolphins got another one of their 2017 draft picks under contract on Tuesday.

Fifth-round defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is the latest to agree to terms in Miami. Godchaux is the sixth player from the 2017 class to sign, leaving just first-rounder Charles Harris left to sign.

Godchaux had 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks while making 36 starts at LSU. He will likely be vying for a rotational role behind Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips during his rookie season along with fellow 2017 draftee Vincent Taylor.

Harris said Tuesday, via the Palm Beach Post, that he plans to take part in next week’s OTAs whether or not he has signed his contract.