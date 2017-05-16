 Skip to content

Jaguars sign fifth-round linebacker Blair Brown

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT
The Jaguars signed another draft pick, moving them past halfway in this year’s class.

The team announced they had signed fifth-rounder Blair Brown.

Brown, a linebacker from Ohio University, is their second of the day after fourth-round wide receiver Dede Westbrook did his paperwork earlier. Brown adds some more speed to a young defense, and lends some depth on the outside. He had 4.5 sacks last year for the Bobcats.

His signing leaves three unsigned picks of their seven: First-round running back Leonard Fournette, second-round tackle Cam Robinson, and third-round defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

  1. smarterfootball says: May 16, 2017 2:35 PM

    Bet he starts there in a year.

