Jaguars sign fourth-rounder Dede Westbrook

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 16, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

There are plenty of questions about wide receiver Dede Westbrook’s future in Jacksonville, but his contract status is no longer among them.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Westbrook signed his standard four-year deal today. He’s the third of their draft picks to sign.

While he flashed plenty of talent at Oklahoma (126 catches for 2,267 yards and 21 touchdowns in two years), there are also many other things to consider about his past.

From an arrest last year for criminal trespass to a pair of incidents involving the mother of his children, Westbrook has often made the wrong kind of headlines. And now that he’s playing for the football version of a law-and-order coach and football executive (Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin), it will be interesting to see if he’s able to keep everyone’s focus on his game.